BLOWING ROCK — On October 10, against the stunning backdrop of the mountains at sunset, Blue Ridge Conservancy presented Michelle and R. Michael Leonard the second-ever Stanback Conservation Leadership Award at an intimate ceremony at Gideon Ridge Inn.
The award is named for Fred and Alice Stanback, premiere conservationists in North Carolina and the Southeast. The inaugural honor was given to John and Faye Cooper in 2017, for their efforts to preserve the historic cultural landscape of Valle Crucis.
“The Leonards are truly the 'First Family' of land conservation in North Carolina,” said Charlie Brady, Blue Ridge Conservancy’s Executive Director. “We honor their past accomplishments and successes with this award, but we are particularly excited about the future impact they will have throughout North Carolina and beyond.”
Environmental advocates separately and as a team, the Leonards have built a life focused on conserving the land and water resources of North Carolina and the Southeast. Michelle helped found High Country Conservancy, and was a leader during the merger process to create Blue Ridge Conservancy in 2010. She spearheads multiple conservation efforts and has served on several state and regional environmental boards. She currently serves on the board of Muddy Sneakers and Audubon North Carolina.
Mike Leonard is a longtime volunteer, attorney, and advocate for land preservation projects in North Carolina and Alabama. The couple's decades of tireless work for environmental causes have created substantial, sustained positive change in the state’s conservation landscape.
The impact the Leonards have made in the High Country is extraordinary, said Brady, including the following conservation and historic preservation projects:
- Junaluska Natural Area
- Valle Crucis Historic District
- Blue Ridge Parkway
- Grandfather Mountain
- Bear Paw State Natural Area
"Thanks to the Leonards and the Coopers for their continuing conservation work in the High Country," said Brady. "And thanks to the Stanbacks, whose support transformed the ability of many land trusts, including BRC, to forever protect treasured environmental resources. They inspire others to be bold leaders in the protection of places we love, and The Stanback Conservation Leadership Award honors this legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.