WATAUGA — High Country Crime Stoppers and the Boone Police Department seek the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects from an incident at Ransom.
On Sept. 24, officers with the BPD responded to Ransom Pub on 747 W. King St. to assist EMS personnel with an unconscious male, according to law enforcement. Upon initial contact, it appeared that the male was a suffering a medical condition and was transported to the Watauga Medical Center. Investigating officers later determined that the male suffered significant head trauma during an interaction with others while at the pub, according to police.
Boone Police is seeking to identify the individuals who were in contact with the male at the time of his injury. They are also seeking any witnesses to the incident or those who may have been present when the incident occurred.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at (828) 268-6900. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property, seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.