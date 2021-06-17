WATAUGA — High Country Crime Stoppers and the Blowing Rock Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in solving a recent theft.
According to law enforcement, flowers and U.S. flags, which had been placed on several of the graves within the Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, have been reported stolen. The alleged theft is believed to have occurred between Friday, June 4 and Sunday, June 6, and no vandalism occurred.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or Lt. Darin Church of the Blowing Rock Police Department at (828) 295-5210. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
