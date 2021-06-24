WATAUGA — High Country Crime Stoppers and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety/Watauga County Probation and Parole are requesting the public’s assistance in locating one probation absconders.
Eric Thomas Zimbelmann, 26, is on probation for the felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and has absconded supervision, according to law enforcement. Police stated that Zimbelmann also has an active warrant for resisting an officer.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (828) 268-6959 / (828) 737-0125 or the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 264-3761. Submit a Crime Stoppers tip at www.tipsubmit.com/webtips.aspx?AgencyID=1251 or text “NCTIP plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information that leads to arrests; recovery of stolen property; seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
