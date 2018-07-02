BLOWING ROCK — After more than 30 years as the “town clown,” Barbara “Bobby” Ball will be hanging up her clown shoes after the 2018 Independence Day Parade on Saturday, July 7, at 2 p.m. in downtown Blowing Rock.
A former town council member, Ball has lead the Independence Day and Christmas parades down Main Street on her bicycle, greeting all with a warm smile for decades.
According to Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Brown, Ball has only missed one parade in that entire time.
Thousands are expected to see the procession of cars, trucks, horses, cloggers and floats, which is one of the highlights of a busy weekend in the village.
One change in 2018 will be the Music in the Park and Park Dance will now be on Friday, July 6, to kick off the weekend. Previously, the two events would take place on Sunday.
The action on Saturday will start at 9 a.m. with the adult horse shoe tournament in Memorial Park.
Live music with Brian Collins is slated for 12 p.m. leading up to the parade, which starts at 2 p.m.
Following the parade, there will be live music from 3-4 p.m. with the Cockman Family, with games and races starting at 3:30 p.m.
According to Brown, the races will include watermelon eating, egg relays, water balloon toss, sack races and much more. Prizes will be given out for first and second place in all contests.
After the sun sets, fireworks will be shot off from Blowing Rock Country Club after 9 p.m.
