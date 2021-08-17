BOONE — Low real estate inventory is directly affecting the high sale prices and low total sales realtors are currently experiencing locally, as well as nationally, according to the High Country Association of Realtors.
Residential and land inventory in the High Country continues its slow climb after hitting record lows in April. However, when compared to inventory levels and recorded sales of July 2020, the total number of homes sold dropped by 33 percent.
July 2020 began the real estate surge for the High Country. Inventory was good, sales were growing at a steep pace and prices were beginning to rise.
Fast forward to the current real estate market and the real estate boom has crashed across the nation, seeing low inventory levels. With a 1 percent increase in inventory over last month, August began with 576 residential listings in the High Country.
This time last year, the High Country MLS recorded an inventory of more than 860 properties. That shows a decrease in inventory of more than 48 percent year-over-year. With inventory levels lower than previous years, realtors are seeing the relationship between inventory and recorded total sales.
High Country Realtors reported 279 homes sold in July and those numbers look good for year-to-date growth. However, realtors reported 372 homes sold in July 2020. Realtors are seeing a 33 percent decrease in recorded home sales. This shows that when the listing inventory is down, it correlates to home sales, which will also be lower. However, the low inventory is also what effects the higher real estate prices, per the law of supply and demand.
The High Country MLS data reports that the median sale price continues to grow. Out of the 279 homes that sold this July, the median sale price was $357,000, compared to July of 2020’s median sold price, which was $280,000, an increase of more $77,000. On top of that increase, realtors are still seeing sellers receive an average of 99 percent of asking price.
Although sales numbers do not touch 2020’s in quantity sold, the sales volume has seen a slight increase. In July, Realtors brought in more than $123 million dollars in sales, including the $13 million residential properties that sold locally.
LAND: In Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga, there were 129 tracts of land that sold for a combined total of nearly $14.9 million in July. These numbers are slightly lower than the report from the previous month.
Watauga recorded the most land sold this month, 57 tracts for $7.49 million. Ashe recorded the second-most land sold with 29 tracts that brought in over $1.72 million. Avery followed with 18 tracts selling for over $1.86 million and Alleghany recording 14 tracts that sold for a little over $2.4 million.
COMMERCIAL: Duplicating June’s commercial sales; a total of five commercial properties sold in July totaling over $4.5 million. According to the High Country MLS, three were in Watauga, accounting for $3.89 million. Then one each in Ashe and Avery. The property in Ashe sold for $185,000 and the property in Avery totaled $455,000. No commercial property was sold in Alleghany for July.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY: 55 Alleghany realtors sold 26 homes for $5.29 million. The median sold price for those properties was $199,450.
ASHE COUNTY: 147 Ashe realtors sold 54 residential properties totaling $17.45 million. The median sold price was $277,705.
AVERY COUNTY: 158 realtors sold 59 homes in Avery, which totaled a little over $31 million. The median sales price for those properties was $365,000.
WATAUGA COUNTY: 447 Watauga realtors recorded 117 residential properties selling for nearly $59 million. The median sold price was $436,000.
INTEREST RATES: Realtors continue to see historically low interest rates. Freddie Mac reports 30-year FRM mortgages dropped to 2.77 percent as of Aug. 6.
