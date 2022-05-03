Jimmie E. Knoll, 86, of Blowing Rock, NC, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.
Jimmie and her husband, Hank, moved from Illinois to Blowing Rock in 1977, when they purchased the Azalea Garden Inn. This is where her love of gardening began. The grounds were enjoyed by many people over the years who stopped by to stay or just take photos of the beauty she created. Some even compared it to discovering a little piece of heaven. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved her family very much.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Gill and husband, Jim, of Lenoir; Judy Eckard and husband, Tony, of Hickory; and one son, Henry Knoll, and wife, Lisa of Boone; two grandsons, Timothy Gill and wife, Sheri of Munster, IN; Josh Eckard and Sarah of Hickory; granddaughter, Jennifer Bevil and husband, David of Munster, IN; Alden Wetherell of Boone; six great-grandchildren, Ethan Gill, Madison Bevil, Danny Bevil, Michael Swift and fiancé Taylor and Evan Gill all of Munster, Indiana and Reagan Eckard of Hickory.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Goebel and Adell Franklin, her husband, Henry Knoll, one son, Daniel F. Knoll, two sisters, Virginia Bowdre, Dina Puress, two brothers, Leonard Franklin, and J.D. Franklin.
Funeral services for Jimmie E. Knoll were conducted Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Azalea Garden Inn in Blowing Rock. Pastor Mike Stone will officiate. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the Interment at Azalea Garden Inn.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org
Online condolences may be sent to the Knoll family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
