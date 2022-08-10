James "Jim" Lewis Greene, 88, died at Forsyth Medical Center on August 1, 2022.
He was born in Blowing Rock, NC, to Opal and Clarence Greene.
As a small boy he had a penchant for mathematics and science. Curiosity compelled him to take objects apart, often electronics, and then reassemble them. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and basketball.
After Jim graduated from Blowing Rock High School he enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean conflict where he served as an Interior Communications Electrician aboard the USS Pocono. He married his high school sweetheart, Naomi Cook, shortly after he joined the Navy. After serving his country he graduated from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. He taught science at Hanes High School before beginning his over 25 year career at IBM. With IBM he worked as a Field Engineer, System Engineer and an Advisory Health Industry Specialist for numerous computer customers of IBM. Through his work he met a group of coworkers with whom he became lifelong friends. He ended his career in Information Technology at Forsyth Medical Center before retirement.
Jim was very active as a volunteer. During his early career he worked with Junior Achievement and he was active in the Old Town Lions Club. After retirement Jim was involved in retiree activities for Novant Health. He volunteered at the Health and Wellness Clinic of the Triad Region at Bethany Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.
Jim is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Naomi Cook Greene; two daughters, Terry McGonigal (Mike) of Venetia, PA, Marsha Johnsrude (Curt) of Winston Salem, NC; two granddaughters, Emily Sturkie (Stewart) of Raleigh, NC, Maura McGonigal (Justin Ernst) of McMurray, PA; and two grandsons, Michael McGonigal Jr of Pittsburgh, PA, Matthew Johnsrude of Cary, NC.
Predeceasing him are his parents and brother, Clarence David Greene.
A private service will be held for the family at a later date.
