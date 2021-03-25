BOONE — The Southern Appalachian Historical Association’s outdoor drama, “Horn in the West,” is seeking to hire local participants for an unforgettable summer experience — a classic production which for nearly 70 years has drawn visitors from near and far.
The opportunity allows actors to use or hone skills in singing, dancing, acting or non-speaking parts on stage. Positions are also open for technicians, as well as for volunteers in many capacities.
Actors, dancers and singers may audition either electronically or in person by appointment. In-person auditions will be held March 27, at Northwestern Dance Studios. Those who want to be part of the fun crowd scenes do not need to audition, only interview.
Since 1952, the amphitheater at “Horn in the West” has filled summer nights with drama and atmosphere under the stars — dancing and sword fights, black powder muskets and early American music with a moving story of courage and sacrifice.
It’s the story of the region’s heritage of pioneers, natives, redcoats and the hardy Blue Ridge settlers fleeing tyranny; of unlikely heroes who risked their lives to preserve their freedom; of a rough-hewn army who turned the tide of the War for Independence and of Boone’s namesake, the legendary trailblazer whose relatives settled here and are still present in the community.
Next door is the Hickory Ridge History Museum, a collection of 18th and 19th century cabins where costumed interpreters depict early frontier life, hosting re-enactments and historical events April through November. The museum opens this year on April 13.
The historians, staff and volunteers who work at “Horn in the West” and its adjacent museum are passionate to see this long-standing cultural gem invigorated by the love and support of local talent and friends in the community.
Boone native Shauna Godwin returns this year as artistic director and choreographer, with a long history at Horn. Godwin is a graduate of the two-year certificate program of the famed NYC acting school, The Neighborhood Playhouse and has degrees in Theatre Arts and Dance Studies from Appalachian State University. She is on the faculty of the Theatre Arts Department at Lees-McRae College and is active in the area arts community.
Serving as choral director is another person with a long history at Horn, Billy Ralph Winkler. Well known as long-time music instructor and Band Director at Watauga High School, the now retired musician continues to be music director at Boone’s First Baptist Church. He holds a degree in Music Education from Appalachian State University.
Local community members are encouraged to audition and interview, no matter the level of experience or ability.
“It is very special to be able to share the history of the place where you live through theater,” Godwin said. “‘Horn in the West’ is an ensemble show through and through. We are looking for local performers and technicians who want to be part of a whole.”
Opening night for the show is June 25, and the drama runs through Aug. 7.
“We’d love to have you join us in keeping history alive and fun,” organizers at Horn in the West stated.
For more information and details, go to www.horninthewest.com or call the Horn office at (828) 264-2120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.