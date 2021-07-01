BEECH MOUNTAIN — An annual tradition 50 years in the making returns to the summit of Beech Mountain on Sunday, July 4, as Eastern America’s Highest Town will celebrate its 50th Annual Roasting of the Hog.
Sponsored by the Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce, the Roasting of the Hog offers pork or turkey barbecue slow-roasted over hickory charcoal, with all the fixings.
The event, which began in 1971 as “the 47th annual” Roasting of the Hog, was given the name in order to give the Roast the feel of a longstanding tradition, which five decades later has lived up to its billing.
“When we started the event, we called it the ‘47th annual’ so it didn’t seem brand new,” said John Wade, who helped to found the event.
According to officials, it isn’t uncommon to serve more than 1,500 people during the Independence Day event.
Wade, who is the pitmaster at Cooking Carolina Pit Bar-B-Que in North Charleston, S.C., worked for Carolina Caribbean on Beech Mountain in the early 1970s.
“I worked in sales on the development team,” Wade explained. “Not a lot to do, everyone knew everyone and everyone learned how to cook, so we decided to do something for the Fourth of July.”
Wade, along with fellow Beech residents Jim Brooks and Fred Pfohl (owner of Fred’s General Mercantile on the mountain) got the event off the ground in its early years.
“The first year, we had 100 people. The second year, we had 200 people,” Wade remembered. “And then the fire department took it over and it just exploded.”
The Roasting of the Hog is designed to bring people together for a night of barbecue and fireworks in celebration of American Independence, and is a group effort as various entities within the town, including the Beech Mountain Chamber, Tourism Development Authority, town of Beech Mountain and Beech Mountain Volunteer Fire Department have traditionally pitched in to make the event a smashing success year after year.
The Roasting of the Hog serves primarily as a fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce, and tickets for the meal are being sold online this year at www.beechmtnchamber.com on July 1 and 2, as well as from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 3, according to the Chamber’s website. Advance tickets purchased for the meal are $18 for adults, $13 for children age 10 and younger, with ticket prices rising to $20 for adults and $15 for children age 10 and younger on the day of the event.
Each meal comes with choice of meat, bun, two sides, dessert and drink. Specialty 50th Anniversary shirts will also be available for an additional cost of $10 with any meal, and can be picked up with a purchased meal on the Fourth.
Meals will be available via drive-thru pickup from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, and visitors are encouraged to grab their food from Fred’s Gazebo and head to Beech Mountain Resort for live music and a fireworks display at dark.
To learn more about the 50th Annual Roasting of the Hog, email info@beechmtnchamber.com, call the Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce at (828) 387-9283 or visit www.beechmtnchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.