BOONE — A man from Boone was arrested in Gaston County on June 14 in relation to a breaking and entering and assault in Boone.
According to Boone Police, officers responded to a report of a burglary and assault on Robin Lane in Boone on June 9 at approximately 3 a.m. The resident was reportedly awakened by an unknown male assaulting him in his bed, according to law enforcement.
Investigators identified Gary Chad Abernathy, 44, of Robin Lane, as the suspect. Abernathy was charged with burglary, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault by strangulation on June 10 by Det. Dennis O’Neal with the Boone Police Department.
Abernathy was later arrested in Gaston County on June 14. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond a court date of Aug. 13.
