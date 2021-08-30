WATAUGA — Beer fans were greeted with a welcome sight on Aug. 28: vendors of the 2021 High Country Beer Fest at the Watauga County fairgrounds.
Thirty-five breweries gave out 2 oz. samples of their best drinks to the hundreds of festivalgoers who attended the 2021 event.
“I believe that it came out pretty well,” said Dan Parker, one of the organizers of the event. “I think people are enjoying themselves. I feel good that everyone here is vaccinated or at least tested negative (for COVID-19), which will drastically lower our numbers of transmission.”
To gain entrance into the festival, patrons had to have a negative COVID-19 test or show proof of vaccination.
Parker said it felt good to be back in person after the festival was moved to a more virtual version last year. This was the 14th annual High Country Beer Festival.
High Country Beer Fest is a fundraising event for Ivory Tower, Inc., a nonprofit that supports Fermentation Sciences at Appalachian State University. Funds from High Country Beer Fest have been used for scholarships and research grants, staffing, equipment and more, according to the event website.
