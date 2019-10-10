MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Charles Hardin was recognized as the 2019 North Carolina Chamber Executive of the Year by the the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives at its annual management conference on Oct. 4.
“Often times, the most powerful Chamber leaders tend to be peacocks,” an essay submitted about Hardin stated. “The bright stars in the room, the lead singers in the band who love to see and be seen, much like the mayor. When the Blowing Rock Chamber Board of Directors selected Charles Hardin as president, many people in our town said, ‘He’ll never make it! He’s way too introverted.’ But that’s exactly why Charles has been the best chamber leader Blowing Rock has ever seen. Charles is not the obnoxious lead singer in the band, but he’s a symphony conductor. He recognizes the beauty and importance of each individual instrument (voice) and is able to bring them all together harmoniously to create all sorts of different songs (projects, outcomes). This style of leadership is essential to our Chamber’s success.”
According to the Blowing Rock Chamber, the executive of the year award is given to “long-term executives who have excelled over a period of years in leading and innovatively building their chamber.
“The award is based on the demonstration of excellence in areas of chamber leadership, organizational management, service to the profession, community reputation / involvement, and personal attributes,” the Blowing Rock Chamber stated in a post on its website.
