BLOWING ROCK —With some 4,700 students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade schools, Watauga County’s enrollment is as high as it has been in at least two decades, WCS superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott told members of The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock on Sept. 27 at Meadowbrook Inn.
Elliott said that unlike most school systems in North Carolina that have seen declines in student enrollment, Watauga County’s has been steadily increasing. He explained that COVID-19, of course, was part of the reason for an increase in the student population, both directly and indirectly.
“Some people were fortunate to have been born here,” said Elliott. “Others of us chose to come here. And that really is the silver lining of the pandemic. People could choose to live anywhere or work anywhere because of the quality of life. Blowing Rock School has about 400 students now, an increase of more than 50.”
Elliott explained some of the reasons for the growth in Blowing Rock’s student population.
“Anecdotally, we are seeing a lot of second homeowners who are now choosing to make Blowing Rock their primary home. We are also seeing growth in the Blue Ridge Mountain Club, people with families moving there. There are others who are temporarily relocating here while making the transition, perhaps having their kids stay with grandparents who live here. We have not seen a lot of students from new home construction, but anyone who has been following real estate know what has been going on up here for the last year or two.”
Elliott pointed out that while real estate prices pose a challenge for people already here, they still represent “a great ‘deal’” for people from outside the region, from many parts of the country.
“During the pandemic, people have stayed at home with their families and realized that life is too short, as it is. Why be on the Interstate for 90 minutes each way, to and from work?” he said.
Elliott brought some levity to the room when he suggested that people not try to find every school using GPS, “… unless you just want to see some of the beautiful county that we live in.”
Now in his eighth year as superintendent, Elliott said that it is common for various bus routes to travel over long stretches of winding, gravel roads.
“Last week, we were visited by the state superintendent of schools, Catherine Truitt. It was her first visit here. She did not know much about Watauga County. So, I told her about our schools and asked her where she would like to visit. After describing Bethel School she thought, appropriately, that she would like to visit there. I wanted to show her some of the diversity we have in Watauga County. It sometimes gets overlooked. It is not just about racial diversity. We have a significant amount of cultural, socioeconomic and other kinds of diversity,” said Elliott.
“So, to get to Bethel, we turned right out of my office up Highway 194, turned left over Howard’s Creek Road and over Tater Hill, taking a gravel road down to U.S. 321. We went south on 321, then took Sherwood Road west to the old U.S. 421 and turned right on Phillips Springs, which is probably how GPS would tell you to get to Bethel. After we had traveled six different roads and two of them were gravel, she asked, ‘Is this how you get to Bethel?’ And I replied, ‘If you are on a school bus, it is.’ All or our school buses travel over all of these roads,” Elliott said.
Elliott shared with the Rotary group that he is in his 26th year as an educator, his biologist wife is in her 25th year, now a teacher at Parkway. They have two children.
“We have two teenagers in the house now,” he said. “We have a 13-year-old in the eighth grade and a 15-year-old in 10th grade and they keep us busy. But that is wonderful because I get to experience school through our children, not just as an administrator. It is a wonderful community that we get to be a part of.”
Elliott explained to the Rotarians that the WCS system is comprised of nine different campuses, including Blowing Rock, Cove Creek, Hardin Park, Green Valley, Parkway, Bethel, Valle Crucis and Mabel elementary schools, plus Watauga High School.
“But we actually have 11 schools in the system. We all know about the K-8 schools, which really is unique in North Carolina. I was principal of a large middle school, 900 students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. While most places have elementary schools, middle schools and high schools, here in Watauga County we have true community schools that are K through 8 and one consolidated high school,” said Elliott.
“Six years ago now, inside Watauga High School we start a new school called Watauga Innovation Academy. In that school, we have a partnership with Caldwell Community College. Students enroll in that school in the ninth grade and have the opportunity to earn their associate degree in a number of different fields. They fulfill their general education requirements, as well as specialized course in vocational trades and in professional areas, too,” said Elliott. “My son, who wants to go to medical school, is in the nursing program in the Watauga Innovation Academy. He has been taking nursing courses since last year when he was in ninth grade. We also have that program in the arts, in business, technology design and drafting, construction management, travel and tourism, and business management, among others.”
Elliott said that the 11th school, also inside Watauga High School, came about as a silver lining from COVID-19. It is a positive result of our experiences through the pandemic. It is an all-virtual school, the Watauga Virtual Academy, a school unto itself with its own principal,” Elliott said. “They currently have about 90, K-12 students enrolled. Last year, when we were in the full throes of the pandemic, there were about 600 students enrolled in that program. Their parents chose that for any number of reasons. I really thought a lot of that interest would go away once were back in school five days a week for in person instruction, but I was surprised and pleased to find so many families that wanted to stay virtual. About a third of those students were previously home-schooled and had never had the kind of access to the resources that our school system provides. We have about 50 high school students, who also participate in all the activities, like sports. I think as a school system, it is imperative that we offer choices to our community members.”
Elliott applauded the Blowing Rock Rotary Club’s involvement and service to education in Watauga County, including its initiatives with The Dictionary Project, as well as its launch of Career Day serving all of Watauga County, back in 2002. The event started as inviting all eighth graders in the county to get exposure to various vocations and professional career paths, but a few years ago changed to all seventh graders.
“I am the first in my family that did not go to work in the textile mills,” Elliott said. “I could tell you just about everything that goes on in a textile mill, but back when I was in the seventh grade I knew very little of other vocations, other careers. We changed to seventh grade for Career Day a few years back because in eighth grade the students are already beginning to register for their high school classes. Seventh grade gives them exposure to a lot of careers they might not know anything about, like in healthcare, auto mechanics, culinary arts, emergency services like fire and rescue, law enforcement, technology, business. Then they have eighth grade to think about it, develop an interest, and know what courses they need to take in high school.”
When one of the Rotarians mentioned that many of her acquaintances are unhappy about the population growth recently in Watauga County, particularly in plans for expanding the enrollment at Appalachian State University even more because of the congestion and demands on infrastructure, Elliott said that growth has two sides.
“I have worked with the issues of growth, as well as the growth prompted by increases in students and faculty at Appalachian State. Many of the faculty members and some students have school age children and that contributes to increased enrollment in our schools. Like many things, it is a double-edged sword. Those new students add to the life of our school communities. It is wonderful to have a local university with all its resources. We also get funding from the state based on the number of students enrolled, so that can lessen the burden on the county funding,” said Elliott. “On the other hand, our school buses travel on the same congested roads. And with growth also comes some of the negatives, like crime and violence.”
The infrastructure demands are real, too.
“It is true that there are three or four schools in our county where there is no more room. Parkway has two mobile units. Hardin Park has mobile units. We have converted spaces at Blowing Rock School that were never intended to be classrooms,” said Elliott. “I have worked with our school board over the last eight years to relax our policies that would allow parents to send their children where they want to, but only where there is space available.”
The superintendent brought a local perspective to state requirements.
“I have talked with state senator Deanna Ballard about this a lot. The state has enacted legislation which sounds good, capping class size at 17, but they don’t work in counties like Watauga where you have community based schools. If you have a cap of 17 for first grade and you have 18 students at that grade level, do you have to now add a second class?”
Elliott said that all of the schools in Watauga County have reading interventionists to help students needing help with their reading skills to catch up with their grade level.
“But Laurie Gill, the interventionist at Blowing Rock School is special because she has a unique skillset to go out and find extra resources,” Elliott said.
Elliott mentioned to the group that a new Valle Crucis school is in the works and it will be the first new school built in the county since Cove Creek, in the mid-1990s.
“We are looking out 20 to 40 years,” said Elliott. “Where is the developable land? Where are people moving to? Where should we prioritize?”
