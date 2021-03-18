BLOWING ROCK — After sidelining it for a year due to budget freezes during the COVID-19 pandemic, Blowing Rock’s board of commissioners is going forward with an expanded Green Hill Road traffic study versus what was originally planned. The town has received a quote of $12,300 from Ramey Kemp Associates, a Raleigh-based transportation engineering firm, and the commissioners unanimously approved that expenditure at the March 9 meeting of town council.
Between now and July of this year, Ramey Kemp will conduct the study, focused on the length of the road between its intersection with U.S. 321 northward to its intersection with Heather Ridge Lane — the section from Heather Ridge to the Blue Ridge Parkway is within the NCDOT’s jurisdiction and not in Blowing Rock’s town limits. The town staff will supply as much information as is available about such things as historical crash data for the study area, as well as spot speed information that has been collected by the town and the Blowing Rock Police Department from time to time.
However, a main thrust of the study will see members of the Ramey Kemp staff onsite for field visits to review and verify certain roadway characteristics. Those features include the roadway curvature, slopes, sight distance constraints, traffic operations and current traffic control measures along the roadway.
“This study will be very comprehensive,” said town manager Shane Fox in a phone interview about the project. “They will look at driver behavior, as well as observe other uses of the road such as exercise and residents walking dogs. They will look at the hours in the day that the street is being used, identifying the most and least used periods.
“We have chosen the May to July period,” Fox said, “because that is pretty representative of the summer and fall seasons when we have the highest amount of usage. They will look at key intersections in between Heather Ridge and (Hwy.) 321, too, evaluating sight distances and safety or operational concerns. Of course, evaluating speed and existing speed limits will be examined.”
While town council approved a more modest study early in 2020, ongoing resident concerns and recent developments prompted town staff and the council to conduct a more comprehensive study.
“This road was ‘discovered’ a few years ago as a handy shortcut to avoid all the construction that was occurring with the widening of U.S. 321,” said Fox. “Even with the completion of that project, it still seems to be used as a cut-through. Plus, we have had complaints of excessive speed, as well as larger trucks using the road. When you combine those factors with new development along the roadway, this is a good time for us to have this comprehensive study done.”
Fox noted that one of the major objectives of the expanded study is to collect public input, especially from residents and those that might use the road. The public input will come by way of a special website created especially for this purpose, collecting concerns along Green Hill Road that may not be obvious to the team in the field, as well as constituent suggestions for areas of improvement.
“Upon this study’s completion,” said Fox, “we will have a pretty good idea of the problems. In addition, Ramey Kemp will develop countermeasure suggestions from the data collected for any speeding identified on Green Hill Road, countermeasures to address any unwelcome cut-through traffic, and suggestions for safety and operational improvements along the route. The final product will be not only sharing the firm’s findings in-person with town staff, but also producing a technical memorandum that incorporates comments and presents preferred alternatives, where appropriate.”
In addition to its study services, Ramey Kemp offers additional services that are available under separate contract and cost. As engineering consultants, for example, they could be retained for intersection improvement design, roundabout design (potentially to minimize speeding or to discourage cut-through traffic), sidewalk design, traffic signal design, signage and pavement marking design, and more. Contracting additional services beyond the scope of the traffic study will require negotiations and approval by the board of commissioners.
