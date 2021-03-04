BLOWING ROCK — Nine-year-old Theo Kelly of Tallahassee, Fla., has a brain tumor. It is inoperable. It was first diagnosed three years ago, and he has been undergoing chemotherapy ever since. None of that stopped him from living a dream.
On Saturday, thanks to a collaboration of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Doc’s Rocks Gem Mine and Appalachian Fossil Museum and Blowing Rock’s Tanger Outlet Center, Theo and his family got to start a “rocky” vacation.
“He loves gem mining,” explained his mother, Kate Kelly. “All he wanted for Christmas this past year was a rock tumbler. He wanted to come to Blowing Rock to go snow tubing and for gem mining. He has been waiting for this trip for over a year and he is so, so stoked to be here today.
“Make A Wish Foundation found Doc’s Rocks,” said Kelly. “The foundation does a lot of research and most likely it was Doc’s passion for education that sold them on this gem mine as the perfect choice for Theo’s adventure. They could have picked anywhere, and they chose here.”
Asked what gems he likes the most, Theo was quick to explain, “It is red. I don’t remember its name, but it is not a ruby.”
Holding one up a specimen for the ever-present, education-minded Randy “Doc” McCoy to see, Theo was told, “That’s red jasper. It is red because it has a lot of iron in it.”
Theo replied that a special quality of red jasper is that it is shiny and, he said, “It will look real nice on necklaces and stuff like that.”
Kelly explained that Theo is currently in the third grade and has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three years, about every two weeks, but it has not interrupted his passion for gem mining.
“Theo is so fascinated with gem mining,” said his mother. “He looks at gems like rubies online and looks up their words. He has just always been into it, for as long as I can remember, but I don’t know what, specifically, triggered his fascination with rocks and gems.”
Once the Make-A-Wish Foundation learned about Theo and his medical condition, they learned about his passion for rocks and started doing some research online about how to make the child’s life more joyful.
“I have no idea how they found us,” said McCoy of Doc’s Gem Mine, Appalachian Fossil Museum, and the parent company, McCoy Minerals. “The foundation emailed us and asked if we would be interested in participating. And I said, ‘Absolutely!’”
“We usually do a lot for local cancer patients,” said McCoy. “We were not able to do much last year because of COVID-19 and the restrictions. So, I felt it was time we do something.”
McCoy said that Theo’s special day was starting with gem mining, complete with shovels and sluice boxes. Theo and his 4-year-old sister, Anna, would spend about an hour sifting through dirt and sand, looking for gems.
“There will be a lot of educational stuff,” said McCoy. “Then we will go over to the Appalachian Fossil Museum for a tour and learn about how we prep our exhibits. The next stop will be to McCoy Minerals where we will show them how we make jewelry. And, we will take one his rocks and turn it into something special for him.”
In addition to his sister, Theo’s entourage included his mother, Kate Kelly, grandmother Kelly Kelly, and grandfather, Brian Kelly.
“This is a really hopeful thing for Theo,” said Ronnie Marks, general manager of the Blowing Rock Tanger Outlets. “It will give him something very positive to remember. Randy (McCoy) approached us earlier in the week about it and we immediately wanted to be a part of it. We worked with the local businesses here in the mall and were able to contribute some things to help make it just that much more special for Theo and his family. I am happy to be just a small part of it and seeing what Randy and his team are able to do.”
