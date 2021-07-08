LINVILLE — Visitors are invited to take their photography skills to the next level — 5,280 feet above sea level, to be exact — at the Grandfather Mountain Photography Weekend.
Due to COVID-19 and ongoing renovation to the Grandfather Mountain Nature Museum, the nonprofit nature park’s annual Nature Photography Weekend and Camera Clinic have been combined into one event for 2021, taking place the weekend of Aug. 14-15.
Participants will be able to participate in a series of interactive field courses presented by professional photographers, including Vinny Colucci, Kyle Cook, Jamie Davidson, Bill Fortney, Melissa Southern, Tony Sweet and Tommy White, while photographing spectacular scenery and native animals before and after regular business hours, meaning opportunities for sunrise and sunset photography will also be offered. The annual Nature Photography Weekend photo contest will also return.
Participants are invited to camp Friday and Saturday nights at the Woods Walk Picnic Area during the weekend, taking advantage of one of the few opportunities to stay overnight inside the park.
Online registration for the Grandfather Mountain Photography Weekend began at 9 a.m. Monday, July 5. Admission costs $100 and covers three-day admission to the park, entry to all field courses, camping and optional participation in the photo contest.
Family members and guests of participants may visit the mountain at a discounted rate during the weekend if registered in advance.
To register, click to www.grandfather.com/event/grandfather-mountain-photography-weekend/. Details are subject to change. For more information, email frank@grandfather.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.