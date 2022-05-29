This photo of the 2021-22 Blowing Rock School faculty and staff was made possible by third grade teacher Susan Walker's iPhone camera and remote shutter triggering by pushing a button on her Apple Watch.
BLOWING ROCK — Besides calling people and telling time, it turns out that Apple technology can also help all of the faculty and staff at Blowing Rock School say "thank-you" to the community.
After gathering in a classroom for an annual "team picture," the teachers and staff members wondered what to do without one of them missing out on being in the picture.
Third grade teacher Susan Walker had the answer. Setting up her iPhone and framing the camera so that it looked down on and would capture the entire group, Walker pushed a button on her Apple Watch to trigger the shutter and capture the image. Wah-lah!
"We just want to say 'thank you' to our Blowing Rock School families and the greater Blowing Rock community," said reading specialist Laurie Gill, "really to say, 'We couldn't do what we do without you!' Blowing Rock is such a special place and everyone in town has been so supportive of our mission, even going above and beyond. On behalf of the entire faculty and staff, truly, thank-you for your year-long support and love for our school."
Gill noted that from the playground renovations a few years ago to the more recently constructed restrooms adjacent to the playground, as well as the many parents and concerned citizens who have provided resources for the shared library initiative, the summer art camp scholarships, the 3D printer program promoting STEM, and the entrepreneurship classes, among so many other contributions, the Blowing Rock community continues to demonstrate its support of the school in multiple ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.