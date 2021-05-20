BLOWING ROCK — More than four dozen exhibitors are scheduled for the opening weekend of Art in the Park on May 22, the first of an anticipated six shows in the series that lasts through October.
“We had the May 22 show already planned under the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place for reduced capacity and to promote social distancing,” said Suzy Barker, events coordinator for the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. “The easing of those restrictions came much faster than we expected, so as the summer goes on we will approach full capacity once again, which is about 94 artists.
“We are excited that things are returning to normal. The forecasters say it should be beautiful weather this weekend, so this will be a great way to kick off the summer months,” said Barker.
Art in the Park’s longevity speaks to both its popularity and impact.
“Art in the Park is now in its sixth decade of contributing to the cultural enjoyment of Blowing Rock residents and visitors alike. There is also a significant economic impact as it attracts tourists from all over the region, putting heads in beds for the weekend, darkening the doorways of our retail shops, and filling the seats and tables of our restaurants,” said Charles Hardin, CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
Looking for that special something
“I can’t even count the number of times that people have told me they found a perfect gift or something for themselves at Art in the Park,” said Tracy Brown, executive director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority. “Whether it is furniture, jewelry, textiles, leather wearables, pottery or paintings, there are some special pieces here that make wonderful and unique gifts.”
All of the exhibiting artists are jury-selected, with each show featuring a different set of artists. In addition, each show is curated to present a wide variety of artistic mediums. The May 22 show, for example, features artists and artisans working in wood, clay, leather, photography, metal, fiber, painting (oil and watercolor), mixed media, basketry, sculpture, glass, printmaking, 3D mixed media, and jewelry. Some of the exhibitors are returning after previously participating, others for the very first time.
All of the artists’ tents extend along Park Avenue in Blowing Rock, from Main Street to Wallingford Street. Free shuttle service to downtown is provided by the producing host of Art in the Park, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. The free shuttle runs from Tanger Shoppes on the Parkway where parking is plentiful, directly to the show, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It only takes a very few short minutes for the shuttle, for which the “red trolley” runs continuously. Close-in parking is available at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, as well as at Blowing Rock School. In each of those locations there is a small fee for parking, with the proceeds going to support one or more local non-profit endeavors. Additional free parking might be found in te Maple Street parking lot, as well as in or on the town-maintained parking decks on Wallingford Street and adjacent to the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.
Patrons coming for the weekend will not want to miss the free Concert in the Park on Sunday, May 23, featuring folk, indie, and “homestyle roots music” performed by Shay Martin Lovette, a Boone-based songwriter and musician.
The scheduled dates for Art in the Park in 2021 include May 2, June 12, July 17, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, and Oct. 2. The show runs on each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.