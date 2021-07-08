BOONE — By 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 2, prospective candidates for elected offices in Watauga County were already queuing up for the beginning of the filing period, which started at noon that day. Blowing Rock resident and chairman of the the Blowing Rock Planning Board, Pete Gherini was at the head of the line with three members of his campaign committee.
“Blowing Rock is facing the kind of issues that come with pressure from external forces, as well as internal needs. Certainly, infrastructure is at or near the top of the list when we think of internal needs. Certainly, that includes parking and wayfinding as Roger Brooks, the Blowing Rock TDA consultant adeptly pointed out on July 2, in his presentation. It is also water and sewer, crosswalks, and getting rid of the aggregation of overhead wires that have evolved over the the years on Main Street. Instead of people saying why we can’t do something, I’d like to bring a mindset of how we can do it, how we can get it done,” said Gherini.
“As things down the mountain change and Blowing Rock evolves as almost a bedroom community of Charlotte and Winston-Salem with the widening of highways that provide quicker and better access, we face outside pressures, too, to grow. The COVID-19 pandemic showed us how to work more remotely with the proliferation of broadband so more people are moving to places where they want to live instead of where they thought they had to live. We need to continually grow our tax base and that means a measure of economic development to respond to emerging market forces, but can we preserve our quaintness, our small town village feel at the same time? That requires some outside-the-box thinking and a proactive approach to planning, rather than reactive,” said Gherini.
“You know, Blowing Rock has multiple constituent interests. We have business owners and residents, but those residents are broken into subsets of people living here full-time and those living here seasonally. All of them own homes and pay property taxes, and almost all of them care passionately about what happens to Blowing Rock, even if their voting registration is in another city or state. And those business owners? They are part of what makes Blowing Rock special, too. I would argue that the unique diversity of Blowing Rock’s constituent interests is a large part of what makes this community special, too. As a town government and especially as elected officials, we need to respect that and nurture those integrated community relationships.”
Gherini, who is running for one of the three, soon to be open seats on the Blowing Rock Board of Commissioners, is the current chairman of the Blowing Rock Planning Board where he has served for several years.
“I think it is time that I take my service to the community to the next level,” Gherini said. “There are a lot of important issues coming up and I think my background in economic development and balancing a variety of constituent interests can help strengthen the board’s decision-making.”
Incumbent mayor Charlie Sellers was third in line to file at the Board of Elections on July 2, and was eager to throw his hat in the ring for a third time.
“Over the past four years, we have jumpstarted a lot of initiatives as a town council and I want to see those projects through to completion,” Sellers said.
As a resident and business owner in Blowing Rock, Sellers feels he has a vested stake in the community.
“The Blowing Rock TDA hired a consultant recently to assess Blowing Rock in terms of a concept called ‘sustainable tourism.’ As you know, Blowing Rock’s primary economic driver is tourism and the hospitality industry,” Sellers said. “There are some fascinating ideas being brought to the table with the sustainable tourism effort and I would like to help shepherd at least some of them through. We need to work collaboratively with various constituent interests to facilitate better access to our award-winning downtown. Certainly we need economic development, but we also want to preserve the quaintness that makes Blowing Rock special in which to live and work and visit.”
Sellers also hinted at a long-festering issue that has perturbed Blowing Rock residents for several years: inadequate ambulance service for the second largest population center in Watauga County.
“In addition, I would like us to strengthen our partnerships with Watauga County and the Blowing Rock Fire District,” Sellers said. “We need to expand EMS transport in our area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.