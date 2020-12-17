It was February 17, 2018. As if Mother Nature knew what was happening and mourned the loss of her loved ones, rain-soaked skies surrounded Memorial Park as, one by one, a dozen disease-ravaged red maples were cut down to three-foot stumps.
It was tough to behold. Those leftover stubs sticking out of the ground had only moments before supported the majestic, some would say iconic trees that many felt were the soul of downtown Blowing Rock. And it was only a matter of hours before the stumps, too, were dug up and carted away, joining all the rest of what had been taken down for a higher purpose. Blowing Rock’s little slice of Rockwellian Americana in Memorial Park was no more.
When local woodworking artisan and silversmith craftsman Gaines Kiker accepted all of the toppled tree trunks, as well as those 3-foot stumps and miscellaneous branches, it was “debris” in the eyes of most people. Kiker, though, sensed not just business opportunity, but a way for that “soul” of Blowing Rock to live on, through art.
“When I made the decision to salvage all of the wood,” Kiker said, “I knew that it would be at least two and maybe three years before we could begin working with the material because it had to dry out. I also knew that I was going to destroy a lot of saw blades when we started cutting because of all the nails, screws, and other stuff that had been driven into the trees over time as they stood in Memorial Park.”
Pointing to one of the crosscuts that might eventually produce a piece of furniture, such as a sofa end table, Kiker explained how to look at the tree rings to determine the passage of time.
“We know that at some point years ago a couple of these trees were used to help get electricity to the old Memorial Park gazebo,” he said. “They used little white insulators and one was nailed into this tree at least 60 years ago. We could tell that it took roughly 45 years for the tree to grow around the insulator and fully envelop it. Then there was another 15 years of growth after that. You didn’t even know it was there until a saw blade hit it.”
But as the arborists explained in documenting that the trees were diseased and in danger of toppling in a severe ice or windstorm, perhaps injuring or even killing someone, what can only be described as human abuse took its toll. The trees became increasingly vulnerable to disease as people trampled across their roots and well-meaning folks hammered nails into their bark for posters, notices and who know what other purposes.
The human abuse, the beetles that began to eat the trunks from the inside out, and the disease created imperfections in the wood. As an artist, Kiker finds artistic value and beauty in those imperfections.
“Those imperfections include interesting natural colors of the wood,” Kiker said, “as well as different shapes and patterns in the wood itself.”
As word spreads that Kiker has begun his “salvage” work to preserve the very soul of downtown Blowing Rock that those red maples represented, residents and other longtime fans of the park are stopping by his workshop that doubles as a gallery. Kiker’s wife, Susan, who helps manage the business end of the artisan’s craft said that the finished pieces, often cutting boards, are flying out the door almost as fast as her husband completes them.
Kiker pointed to what look like irregularly cut planks, an inch or two thick, standing against one wall.
“I estimate that we have been able to salvage almost 200 of these boards, or planks,” Kiker said. “We are making a lot of cutting boards and smaller items, but we are also putting two or more together to make different sized tables. With the colors and the patterns within the wood grain, these make beautiful tables, whether for the dining room or, say, a coffee table for the living room.”
In February 2018, then town manager Ed Evans explained that while there was a lot of interest in getting ahold of some of the wood, Kiker was the only one who would take the stumps, too. Evans explained at the time, “The tipping fee for each of these stumps is about $250, so by taking them Mr. Kiker is saving the town quite a bit of money. So he gets the trunks, too.”
Kiker seemed almost sad that the supply of material for this woodworking project is finite. For him, it is not just a business opportunity, but also a way of giving back to the community.
“There are a lot of people in town who loved those trees,” said Kiker. “All were sad, some even angry that they were taken down. The cutting boards and table furniture we make are a great way for people to preserve those memories, what made the trees special.”
At the time of the trees’ disposal by the town and Kiker’s acceptance of the material, the artisan said, “I have probably gotten all of the wormy maple that I’ll want for the rest of my life.”
