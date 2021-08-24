BLOWING ROCK — Inspiration is a many-splendored thing. For a landscape artist, it doesn't get any more inspirational than the Blue Ridge Parkway.
David Nelson Collins is this week's featured painter in Blowing Rock Historical Society's "Artists in Residence" series. Like many in the South, he and his wife have dual residences. They call Lakeland, Fla. and Black Mountain, N.C. home, but Collins spends days at a time now along the side of America's most visited national park.
"About six years ago, I started this quest to paint, plein air, at every one of the Blue Ridge Parkway's 210 overlooks. I have done 96 of them now," said Collins. "The site for each one of those overlooks was chosen because of something special. My purpose is to find that something special at each one. It might be a grand view, but it might also be something else. At some of them, it is hard because they are overgrown, maybe in need of some maintenance. Where there isn't a view of a distant feature or combination of features like mountains, valleys and lakes, maybe now it is a flower tucked into the shadows of a tree, alongside one of the many trails that have access from the overlooks."
For Collins, painting is the centerpiece of early and late chapters of his life. Growing up in interior Michigan, at an early age he was stricken with polio, his legs in braces and mostly bed-ridden.
"I got polio before the vaccine was available. I first was inspired to paint by this kind man who came by to visit children with polio. He might start by drawing letters on a large piece of paper, letters often suggested by the child, but soon he had transformed them into something else entirely, often an animal," said Collins. "I started out by trying to mimic what he was doing."
Once he was free from the braces and living a more normal life, Collins said, "Painting was something kids with polio did."
So he stopped. By this time, his parents had moved the family to Florida. After high school, he thought about becoming a preacher and attended a bible college outside of Atlanta, Ga., but only for a year. He was soon married, raising a family, and took a job selling industrial chemicals. That was his professional career.
"One day in 2005, I started painting again and haven't stopped since," he said.
Asked why landscapes, he thought for a moment then said, "I don't want to be critical of education, because it is important. But today they mostly seem to be teaching all of these avant-garde concepts of so-called modern art. Well, that isn't what people are buying to put in their living room. Landscapes are the number one form of art being sold today. Portraitures are second. It is not about the money. It is about what people want and find meaning in," said Collins.
As with a lot of things, meaning is in the eye of the beholder.
"Different people can look at a landscape painting and it means different things to them. Maybe for some, they have been to that setting and it reminds them of some good experience in their life. I had a woman yesterday who bought a painting with a lot of rhododendron in it. Her mother's name was 'Rhoda' and the painting reminded her of her mother," said Collins.
Collins said that he found the Artists in Residence opportunity at Blowing Rock's Edgewood Cottage quite by accident.
"I had set up on one of the overlooks along the Parkway and was painting away, when I realized that another man had set up and was doing the same thing," Collins said. "Well, at some point I got curious and went over and looked at what he was capturing. We talked for a bit, and he came over to see what I was doing. At some point, he described this series where you get to display your art for a whole week and maybe get to sell some of it. He suggested that the next time Artists in Residence comes around, I should apply. Well, I did. I was actually supposed to be here last year, but of course COVID-19 kind of disrupted things, so they invited me to come this year. By the way, the man's name was Earl Davis and I believe he is a pastor at a church around here."
In the near future, Collins said he and a friend are traveling to Montana, a place where he has never been.
"I am really looking forward to that trip," Collins said. "I'll be there for two weeks, then fly home. Of course, I am taking my palette. I want to bring some of Montana back home with me."
Collins work is on display at Edgewood Cottage through Sunday, Aug. 29. The artist is there each day, ready to answer questions and eager to talk to the many visitors who come through the cottage doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.