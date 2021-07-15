WATAUGA — Fourteen candidates have filed to run so far for the November local elections as of July 12.
Candidates have until July 16 at noon to file to run in the elections for local municipalities.
In Boone, five candidates have filed to run for town council. Dalton George (Democrat) and Virginia Roseman (Democrat) have both filed to run. Three others — Joan Brook (Democrat), Eric Brown (Unaffiliated) and Edith Tugman (Democrat)— have filed to run for the unexpired town council seats. One person — Tim Futrelle (Democrat)— has also filed to run for Boone mayor.
In Blowing Rock, incumbent Charlie Sellers (Republican) has filed to run for mayor. For Blowing Rock Town Council, Pete Gherini (Republican), Doug Matheson (Democrat) and Melissa Pickett (Republican) have all filed to run.
In Beech Mountain, Weidner Abernethy (Republican), Erin Gonyea (Republican) and Barry Kaufman (Unaffiliated) have all filed to run for town council.
In Seven Devils, Jeffrey Williams (Republican) is the only person to have filed to run for town council as of July 12.
Looking ahead on the election calendar, the first day to mail in absentee ballots will be Oct. 3. Voter registration closes on Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. One stop early voting begins on Oct. 14 and ends on Oct. 30.
“We want everyone to get out and vote this year,” Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder said on the first day of filing on July 2. “We’re looking like we’ll have a lot of candidates so we’re really excited about that. We’re very grateful to those people who decided to run for office and serve their communities. We’re pretty blessed here and I can’t say enough about how nice it is to have people really interested in helping out their communities.”
Snyder also encourages community members to check their voter registration status which can be done at www.ncsbe.gov/registering/checking-your-registration.
More information on the November 2021 election can be found at www.ncsbe.gov/registering/checking-your-registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.