BOONE — In May, the High Country Association of Realtors® awarded scholarship funds totaling $6,000 to four area High School seniors.
The scholarship program focuses on recognizing young leaders of character who have demonstrated high ethical standards and who are committed to serving others in their personal, school, business and community lives. The intent of the Scholarship program is to reward and recognize students and to encourage the continuation of their educational endeavors. The scholarship funds are distributed to one deserving High School Senior from each of the four counties of the High Country; Allegheny, Ashe, Avery and Watauga.
The association would like to extend congratulations to the following recipients of the 2021 Scholarship awards:
- Benjamin ‘Troy’ Hoilman, graduate of Avery County High School who will be attending Wake Forest University.
- Camden Current, graduate of Ashe County High School who will be attending NC State University.
- Lillianna Sirmon, graduate of Watauga County High School who will be attending Western Carolina University.
- Chloe Pruitt, graduate of Alleghany County High School who will be attending Lenoir Rhyne University.
The High Country Association of Realtors® has upheld this yearly Scholarship program since 2015. HCAR is proud to offer this financial aid to these deserving recipients in our communities. Current high school seniors in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery and Watauga Counties should reach out to their senior advisor for HCAR’s 2022 Scholarship packet. The scholarship packet can also be found on the High Country Association of Realtors® website. HCAR is looking to increase the award amounts for the 2022 winners, in hopes of providing more substantial financial support to our local students pursuing higher education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.