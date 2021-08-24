MEAT CAMP — Four Appalachian State University students were displaced Aug. 18 after a fire at their home at 220 Clay Hodges Road in Meat Camp.
Assistant Fire Marshal Jay Kerley said the fire started in the basement while no one was home. The house was not a complete loss as Kerley said it was a “room and contents fire” because the residents kept the doors shut, which prevented the fire from spreading throughout the house.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Kerley said two animals were killed from smoke inhalation. According to a GoFundMe for the students, a dog named Miller and a cat named Snowmobile were the pets that died.
Kerley said a neighbor was walking their dog, saw the smoke and called 911 to report the fire. Kerley said App State and the Red Cross are helping the students.
“The hearts of the entire Appalachian State University community are with the students who were affected by this devastating fire,” App State spokesperson Megan Hayes said. “App State’s Student Affairs team is providing support to these students.”
According to a Facebook post by the mother of one of the students, the four were able to move into two different rooms in Mountaineer Hall. She posted on Facebook that they are grieving over the loss of Miller and Snowmobile more than anything else.
Kerley said Meat Camp Fire responded to the scene with aid from Boone Fire, Todd Fire and Deep Gap Fire. Watauga Medics, Watauga Rescue and the Watauga Fire Marshal’s office were also dispatched to the fire.
The GoFundMe — which has raised more than $16,000 as of Aug. 23 — for the four students can be found at tinyurl.com/uzjtjp6s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.