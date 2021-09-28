BLOWING ROCK — "Forbearance" was a central theme in the deliberations of Dr. James Calvin Davis shared with members and guests of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock on Sept. 26 and 27. His three sessions included the Sunday sermon on Sept. 26 and an evening lecture, as well as a Monday morning virtual lecture via Zoom on Sept. 27.
Davis teaches ethics and Christian Studies at Middlebury College in Vermont. He is an expert on the role of religion in American democratic life, past and present. In his many writings, he weaves the ways that Christianity has contributed in both positive and negative ways to American debates over economic equality, human rights, education, justified violence, and religious freedom. He insists that historical and theological perspectives offer needed wisdom for healthier public discourse in the U.S. today.
In his Sunday evening lecture, "Rethinking Christian America," Davis advanced the thought that Christian nationalism is politically powerful in the U.S. today, but wrong.
Christian nationalism, said Davis, is the militant belief that the U.S. was and is a Christian nation, ordained by God to protect and propagate Christian ideals; that real Americans are Christian and real Christians are patriots; and that resistance to pluralism and secularism is a religious and patriotic duty.
"Christian nationalism is not only wrong, but dangerous," Davis said. "We need to think more constructively and theologically by what might be a right way to think about the relationship between faith and national identity."
In outlining his thoughts on Christian nationalism and its present influence in American life, Davis quoted statistical evidence that as much as half of Americans, to some degree or another, belief in some of the base tenets of Christian nationalism, that the U.S. is a Christian nation, and that explains a large part of its appeal or traction in American culture.
Davis explained that Christian nationalism tends to have its own "... telling of history..." that is distorted:
- The U.S. was founded by Christians to be a Christian nation.
- The founding documents of the country are sacred texts directly inspired by God.
- The U.S. has God-ordained purpose and to be true to its mission, the U.S. must serve as a beacon for Christian values in the world.
- The abandonment of Christian values endangers America's mission and risks offending God. Pluralism and secularism are domestic threats.
"Their telling of history is a way of justifying their beacon of American politics as it is today," said Davis.
Davis proceeded to outline his "problems" with the Christian nationalists telling of history.
- No. 1: It misunderstands the diversity among the founders of the U.S.
- No. 2: It undercuts the Constitution's rejection of religious establishment.
- No. 3: It ignores the fact that Christian communities were among those most invested in avoiding Christian establishment in the new republic.
"Both Thomas Jefferson and John Adams were deeply suspicious of a Christian clergy," said Davis. "... There are examples in the founding of founders who did not subscribe to what today's evangelicals would recognize as orthodox Christianity... Jefferson, in fact, articulated the idea of separation of church and state."
Davis also acknowledged that the strict separationists were quite right, either. He outlined his thoughts on this topic:
- Some of the Founders of the U.S. were orthodox Christians.
- Even more of the Founders assumed that religion was key to establishing public order and morality.
- All of the Founders believed that Christians ought to be able to participate in public life.
- Most Founders even thought clergy should be able to hold political office
Davis suggested that today's Christian nationalists are not entirely wrong in that many people in the 18th century thought that a close relationship between religion and government was a good thing, conceding that today separationists distort the historical record as much as the Christian nationalists.
"The reality is, in the 18th century the founders had nuanced, various, complicated and at times contradictory understandings and assumptions about the relationship between Christian religion and political life," said Davis. "And that soft, ambiguous relationship between politics and religion continued. It had a subsequent effect on American history. That is in America's political DNA, that politics and religion have a very messy and complicated relationship."
Davis said that the complications are in part, "... good news, because that historical reality invites us to imagine the relationship between our faith and our citizenship in ways that are similarly nuanced and complicated."
Nonetheless, Davis said, there is a sense that church and state should be separated at the nation's founding.
"There was no established religion, no litmus test for holding office, no explicit incorporation of religious convictions into law," said Davis. "So the historical record seems to go away from the Christian nationalists' extreme theocratic aspirations, even if they are right that in general the culture at that time invited some intersection between religious life and political life."
Davis went on to acknowledge the Christianity of the 18th century that was in power was white, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant and male.
"The face of political Christianity, the Christianity that was in power in the 18th century, was not black, but white. It reflected a Christianity that was, among other things, able to reconcile a push for independence and a practice of enslavement. It was able to endorse, theologically, the emancipation of a country from its political overseers in England at the very same time that some of those in power were defending and sometimes practicing the enslavement of black people."
Davis suggested that if the Christian nationalists want to reach back to the Christianity of the revolutionary war period to explain the original intent of the founding fathers, then they need to take all of it.
"That means that we have to acknowledge that what we are reaching back for is a Christianity that was white, Protestant, and racist to a substantial degree," he said.
He added that it is the same Christianity that has influenced racist attitudes into modern times and has influenced foreign policy as to where we colonize, where we conquer, and how we do it.
Davis followed up his Sept. 26 lecture with another engaging session on Sept. 27, tracing some of the historical ties uniting religion and government in the 16th century with which John Calvin was familiar, to offshoots from the Massachusetts Bay Colony in the 18th century, namely in the form of theologian and Puritan minister Roger Williams. The lecture was titled, "Piety and Patriotism — A Reformed Perspective."
Williams, explained Davis, was kicked out of the Massachusetts Bay Colony because of what they considered his radical beliefs. He fled to found Rhode Island. He was a staunch advocate for religious freedom, separation of church and state, and fair dealings with Native Americans.
Davis said that the principle of separating church of state first came from Williams, later to be more broadly articulated by Thomas Jefferson. And it is from the teachings of Williams that came a broader endorsement of a more pluralistic society that trusts God has instilled in every human being, Christian or not, a basic ability to distinguish right from wrong and to live peacefully with one another. It requires forbearance: patient self-control, restraint, and tolerance.
Davis will return to Rumple in the spring of 2022 for another series of follow-up lectures.
The complete Sept. 26 lecture by Davis can be found on the Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church YouTube channel.
Lecture 2, on Sept. 27, should soon also be posted on the channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.