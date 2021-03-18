BLOWING ROCK — At more than $2 million, the renovations at Flat Top Manor on the Cone Estate are extensive. The Colonial Revival home is the centerpiece of the estate we now know as the Moses H. Cone Memorial Park, but it was built from 1899 to 1901, according to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.
Crews began repairs to the weathered exterior on Dec. 3, 2020, and the renovations are expected to continue through the spring and summer of 2021. The work includes fixing or replacing deteriorated wood siding, shingles, doors, the porch ceiling, gutters, windows, columns, railings and balusters, screens, masonry chimneys, screens and more, including lightning protection.
Ritz Construction, Inc. holds the contract for the project and is collaborating with the Denver Service Center, the National Park Service’s planning, design, and construction management office. The Denver center, according to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation website, has tackled the national park system’s largest projects including the preservation of Mount Rushmore, the Statue of Liberty, and the Wright Brothers Memorial.
“Thousands of visitors to the Blowing Rock area make the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Cone Estate must-see destinations during their stay,” said Tracy Brown, executive director of the Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority. “To our local economy, it is incredibly important to protect and preserve these public assets.”
The park was owned and developed as a country estate by Moses H. Cone, a textile magnate of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Cone was also an inquisitive gentleman farmer who experimented with agriculture. Beginning in 1897, he carefully created a beautiful estate featuring lakes, orchards, fields, and forests and carriage trails.
Before his untimely death in 1908, he constructed Flat Top Manor as the centerpiece of this idyllic mountain retreat. For 40 years after his passing, his wife, Bertha, operated the estate adhering to his original concept. After her death, the 3,500-acre estate became part of the Blue Ridge Parkway in 1950. The estate is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Flat Top Manor is more than 13,000 square feet, including 23 rooms.
Kevin Brandt of Asheville is a project manager for the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation after spending four decades with the National Park Service. With NPS, he managed the restoration of historic structures in Yellowstone, Hot Springs, and Bryce Canyon national parks. As the superintendent of the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal, he oversaw the extensive repair of the C&O towpath, where visitors can walk or bike alongside the entire 184.5 miles of the canal, which started construction in 1828 and finished in 1850. It runs from Cumberland, Maryland to Washington, D.C. and was built to transport coal from the Allegheny Mountains.
Of the Flat Top Manor project, Brandt said, “I love restoration projects. Not only is that a reflection of my love of history, but it is also a way for me to share and celebrate, potentially, the craftsmanship that went into the original construction. … When it comes to restoration, I liken it to putting together a puzzle. The same care and craftsmanship that went into creating Flat Top, is now going into its restoration… This restoration is very likely the largest and most extensive restoration of Flat Top Manor in its 120-year history.”
The restoration project received funding from the National Park Service, as well as contributions from patrons of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, among others.
