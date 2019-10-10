BLOWING ROCK — The final Art in the Park on the 2019 season turned out to be a wet and foggy affair, with locals, tourists and art fans seeking respite from the general wetness to get a look at some of the finest works from across the region.
Located in several tents along Park Avenue and into the parking lot of the Blowing Rock Police Department, thousands have attended the event, which runs monthly from May to October. On nice days, more than 100 artists can be found selling their wares.
During the event, judges from the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the event, selection four winners. Two receive an honorable mention ribbon, and the top two receive an Award of Excellence and Award of Distinction, respectively. Each receive an invite to return to a future show and the top two receive a cash prize.
On Oct. 5, Eric Nance of Indian Land, S.C., was given the Award of Distinction, Jean Yao of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., got the Award of Distinction and Cristy Dunn of Mountain City, Tenn. and Laura Keyes of Marshal got honorable mention.
Blowing Rock’s Art in the Park returns in 2020 on May 23, June 13, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 12 and Oct. 3. For an application, email loni@blowingrock.com for an artist application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.