FAYETTEVILLE — A United States Military member was arrested in Boone on Sept. 10 for charges in Cumberland County.
Joshua Robert George Glardon, 39, of 3104 Hunting Lodge Road, Fayetteville, was arrested by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 10. Glardon is charged with 15 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one first-degree statutory sexual offense.
At the time of his arrest, Glardon was listed by the WCSO as an employee of Appalachian State University. According to ASU media relations specialist Anna Oakes, Glardon — a member of the United States Army — was assigned to the school, but was not an employee.
According to Glardon’s LinkedIn, he has spent more than 19 years in the U.S. Army and was an instructor with ASU’s ROTC program beginning in April. Oakes said the school is “fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.”
Upon his arrest, Glardon was issued a $1 million secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County District Court on Oct. 6.
