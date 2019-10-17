BOONE — The 64th Annual Farm City Banquet will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. at the Boone United Methodist Church located on New Market Boulevard in Boone.
The theme for this year’s banquet is “High Country Grown: Who’s Your Farmer?” to celebrate our county’s farmers and the community and town folk that support them. The banquet and awards ceremony is organized annually by the town of Boone, Appalachian State University and N.C. Cooperative Extension of Watauga County.
This year, the program includes special guest Sheri Castle, an award-winning professional food writer, cook and storyteller who hails from Watauga County, and music from Will Willis, a local singer and songwriter.
Following a dinner supplied from local farms, awards will be presented to those in our farming, civic and business community who have made significant contributions to our agricultural economy. Commodity groups also will award their respective producers of the year, and the Watauga Soil and Water District will present the Farm Family of the Year award.
The Boone Chamber of Commerce will present the “Tuckwiller Award” to recognize achievements in Community Development in memory of the late Lake Ernest Tuckwiller, past Watauga County Farm Agent.
Door prizes of baskets full of locally produced foods and goods will be drawn from ticket stubs, and an original painting by acclaimed local artist Richard Tumbleston will be given away as the final prize.
Tickets went on sale Monday, Oct. 7 for $10 per person with children 5 and younger eating for free and $5 for children 6 to 12. Tickets can be purchased at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Watauga County Center, 971 W. King St., Boone. No tickets will be sold at the door and ticket sales are limited to 250. For more info, call (828) 264-3061.
