Mrs. Ester Craig Critcher, 90, a resident of Deerfield Road, Boone, NC, passed away Monday evening, July 11, 2022.
Born January 8, 1932, to the late Aaron Butler and Ethel Ford Craig, Ester was the last surviving sibling of seven children. In addition to her parents, after 50 years of marriage she was predeceased by her husband, Carlton Critcher; three sisters, Florence Craig, Susie Craig, Cora Ray; and three brothers, Lewis, John, and James Craig. She was also preceded in death by several in-laws.
Mrs. Critcher, professing faith in Jesus Christ at age 12, Sandy Flat Baptist, Blowing Rock, she became a long-time member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church. After an early career as nursing assistant in Blowing Rock Hospital, Ester was a full-time mother, gardener, and homemaker. Known for her southern cooking and baked desserts, her home was always filled with love. Ester was a servant with unconditional love. She opened her home to care for several family members and friends. She dedicated all her adult life to raising her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Angela Miller (husband Randall), and Anissa Castle (husband Todd), both of Boone; and her sons, Keith Critcher of Arlington, Texas, and Derek Critcher of Charlotte; four grandchildren, Miranda Miller Warren (husband David Warren) of Vilas, Bryan Miller (wife Lindsey) of Winston-Salem, Hamilton, and Anderson Castle of Boone; three great-grandchildren: Drew, Landon, and Josiah Miller. She is also survived by a special niece Ardease Critcher Greene as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
The funeral service for Ester Craig Critcher will be conducted Friday, July 15, 2022, at 2:00 o’clock at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, with Rev. Bud Russell officiating. Burial will follow in the Mount Vernon Baptist cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday, from 1:00 until 2:00 prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Ministries of either Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, or East Dallas Christian Church Concert Series, 629 N. Peak St., Dallas, Texas, 75246.
