BOONE — Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott provided the Board of Education with an update on the new Valle Crucis School and then later had his contract renewed at its June 28 monthly meeting.
The board voted to extend Elliott’s contract by one year to a full four year contract, which Elliott said is the most allowed by state law.
“I am grateful to the board of education for their vote of confidence in extending my contract.” Elliott said. “I love serving this community, our educators, and our school families more than anyone can imagine.”
This week, Elliott is beginning his eighth year as superintendent in Watauga County and he said he looks forward “to many more years to come.” The average length of stay for a school superintendent in the United States is three years, according to Elliott.
Elliott said that of the 115 local school superintendents in North Carolina, 44 currently have five or less years of experience.
“My family and I feel blessed and are grateful for the support we received here from the board and from the community,” Elliott said. “Watauga is a wonderful community full of wonderful people.”
At the meeting, Elliott told the board that the planning phase currently being discussed for the new Valle Crucis School deals with programming, meaning all activities that will occur at the school.
School officials have worked with the project’s architect to discuss how much space the school needs, how that space will be used, and how the overall conceptual design of the school will achieve some of the guiding questions in developing the project.
Those guiding questions include how the school will provide health and safety to students while also taking into account how to match the look and feel of the culture of Valle Crucis when creating the design.
Elliott also showed a general layout of what the school could potentially look like in different areas, but stressed that it was nowhere near being a full floor plan.
“It’s exciting to see the ideas begin to take shape on paper,” Elliott said after the meeting. “We look forward to moving through the fall when we will begin the specific design process and move toward construction.”
The board also discussed the state of the school system’s technology going into the coming school year. WCS is extending its technology fee down to third grade. Third through fifth grade will now have a technology fee of $7.
“We try to keep those fees as low as possible, but the technology fee is just to cover the cost of us now us having more devices issued to students and the realization that we’re sending more students home with devices” Elliott said. “We have to charge a little bit of money to help take care of (the devices).”
Elliott said the school system has enough devices for every single student. Students in fifth through 12th grades routinely take their devices home; students in third and fourth grade take their devices home regularly, but not as often as the older students.
The board also approved the application for the Career and Technical Education plan, which is conducted annually to allow the school system to receive state and federal funding for those programs.
Tierra Stark — Watauga High School assistant principal, the director of the Watauga Innovation Academy and CTE director for WCS — gave a presentation to the board of some of the CTE programs offered to students.
Some of the programs include a drone class, carpentry program and looking at creating an electric golf cart. Stark also announced that the school is now a nurse aide testing site.
“Years previously, students who wanted to earn their CNA certificate had to drive between two, three, four or five hours away to make it to a testing facility,” Stark told the board. “We have become our own testing site, which means we open up better access for our students to get that certificate.”
Stark also told the board that of the students who were considered CTE concentrators, 98 percent graduated in the 2019-20 school year.
The board also presented former Board of Education student representative Haleigh Lawson with the Servant’s Heart Award — the Board of Education’s highest honor and is only given to “the most deserving students, employees and community members in recognition of the highest level of service and leadership.”
Elliott said he believes Lawson is only the second student to receive the award.
When presenting the award to Lawson, Elliott read the letter from the board as to why she was being honored.
“You were selected for this award due to the many years of leadership you have provided at both the school and district level,” Elliott said. “During your time as a student representative to the board, you were highly engaged in board deliberations on policy and funding matters that impact students. Your input into school operation decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic and your advocacy to encourage students to make safe and healthy choices during the return to in-person instruction were highlights of your positive leadership.”
The achievements Elliott mentioned included her student leadership in the GEAR UP program at Bethel School, serving as a Pioneer Ambassador at Watauga High School, leading in the implementation of the Peer Group Connect mentoring program at WHS and serving for two years as a student representative to the board of education.
“You have developed and demonstrated the personal and professional skills that are essential to success in life,” Elliott said. “Your organizational and communication skills, empathy for others, and ability to persuade and lead others to work toward common and positive goals will serve you and those around you well in your future endeavors.”
