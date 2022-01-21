BOONE — One outlined his role as a "mirror," the other looked into his "crystal ball."
Together, the two keynote speakers for the annual High Country Economic Kickoff Breakfast offered members of the co-host Boone and Blowing Rock chambers of commerce a scintillating view of the current business environment. The event was produced at the Grandview Ballroom of the North End Zone Facility on the campus of Appalachian State University, Jan. 20.
While some 170 participated in person, another 100 attended virtually, according to Boone Area Chamber of Commerce CEO David Jackson.
As the participants scraped their plates for the last morsels of bacon and eggs or took a last sip of orange juice and coffee, Jackson got things going with recognizing sponsors and that included a rousing group-sing of "Happy Birthday" as he brought Peak Insurance Group president Chuck Eyler to the podium.
Eyler lauded the culture of the business environment in the High Country and stressed his commitment to the culture of his business, too.
"In this economic environment there is a lot of talk about wages," said Eyler, "but I want each of you to know that you have something else to offer besides just money. You have a great place to work. You have a great community. And pay attention to those core values in each of your businesses and pay attention to your people. We doubled down on those things during the pandemic and I really think it has paid dividends for us."
Eyler was the warmup for the Boone chamber's recognition of the 2021 "businesses of the year." Jackson reported that there were 24 businesses in total nominated this year.
"After putting them through the vetting process, we came down to the three winners," said Jackson as he introduced Joe Furman of the Watauga County Economic Development Commission, the overall sponsor for the awards program.
Furman said, "The last year has been exceptionally challenging, but many businesses have found ways to thrive. These awards are for three of the businesses that we admire — and congratulations to them."
In order, the winning businesses were:
- Startup Business of the Year: Appalachian FC (Presented by James Young, Skyline National Bank)
- Small Business of the Year: Mane Habit Salon
- Large Business of the Year: Mustard Seed
Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin followed up the Boone awards by transitioning to the keynote speakers of the event. James Milner, the founder and president of Appalachian Commercial Real Estate had the honor of introducing Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
Milner introduced Chung as "... one of the nation's leading voices in economic development..." and the alumnus of The Ohio State University did not disappoint.
"People often confuse economic developers with economists, so we are often asked to predict where we think the economy is headed," said Chung in his opening remarks. "In reality, economic development is more like a mirror to the trends that we are seeing in real time..."
Chung's EDPNC is a statewide nonprofit organization tasked by the state with various economic development functions, perhaps best known for its efforts to recruit businesses to set up operations in North Carolina, but also to support expanded operations of existing businesses. Another primary role is to promote tourism in North Carolina, which is one of the High Country's biggest economic drivers.
After reminding the crowd that the nation is entering its third year of the pandemic, Chung reviewed 2020 and 2021. Some key points:
- The first two months of the pandemic, everything and all businesses were "on hold" because of the uncertainty about the pandemic's impact and how long it would last, especially the economic lockdown.
- Things began to "clear up" in the middle of 2020 as businesses learned how to manage through the adversity.
- As a result, 2020 turned out to be a record year for companies locating to North Carolina or expanding, announcing more than 20,000 new jobs and bringing more than $6.5 billion in capital investments to the state.
- Overall, tourism in North Carolina was down 33 percent, but only down approximately 8 percent in the mountains and along the coast as people sought "wide open spaces" vs. urban environments.
- Supply chain problems, however, became an issue for many companies in securing materials, equipment and product.
In 2021, the record pace continued, Chung said, in spite of the ongoing supply chain challenges.
- Corporate investment in NC was at record levels, with 23,000 announced new jobs and more than $10 billion in capital investments, shattering all records for the past 25 years.
- Manufacturing companies represented the largest proportion of new conversations with the EDPNC, driven in part by the supply chain issues, increased demands for goods, and businesses seeing market opportunity in the domestic production of materials, equipment and product. "With the pandemic, a lot of people have shifted their consumption to actual goods (as opposed to services, such as restaurants)," said Chung.
- Tourism (data not yet available) will be at 2019 record levels, but still a good "bounce back" from the depths of 2020.
- Leisure tourism is leading the recovery, but business tourism to urban areas like Charlotte is still lagging as companies still rely on virtual meeting platforms, such as Zoom.
Moving forward, Chung said that labor shortages are likely to persist.
- Labor is "top of mind" for every business that is looking to come to North Carolina: "Can I find the talent that I need for my company to be successful? Can I find them at a reasonable cost? And can I retain them for more than just a couple of years before they jump ship to a competitor?"
- In addition to wages, "culture" is also important, particularly in flexibility. In professional services and white collar professions, where an ability to work remotely is easier, prospective employees are asking, "What flexibility does an employer offer?"
- It is an "employees market" right now, so there are challenges for organizations and companies on how they structure themselves.
- Because of demographic trends, with baby boomers exiting the workforce, people having fewer kids and having kids later in life, it puts restraints on the growth of America's talent pool. So the competition for talent is only going to get fiercer.
For economic development in the near term, Chung said a priority might be given to industrial real estate, trying to attract those manufacturing companies that aim to meet the demand for goods. "Many of the North Carolina counties are lacking in industrial type real estate, which means they are not able to compete in those areas," said Chung.
Chung concluded his remarks by saying that one of the biggest roadblocks to development is understanding how the pandemic will change corporate behaviors as well as individual behaviors. "In the last two years, we have been living life very differently than anyone can even recall," he said. "How many of these (new) habits are going to go away as soon as the pandemic is over?"
Chung seemed to challenge the Boone area business community to create a a place where people want to move, but also a lifestyle opportunity where people want to create businesses. "What you all build as that quality of place, that is your tremendous opportunity," said Chung.
Jonathan Allen of Allen Wealth Management introduced Dr. Harry Davis, a familiar voice of all things economic for longtime members of the Boone and Blowing Rock chambers of commerce, as well as in North Carolina. An Appalachian State University professor in banking and finance, he he dually serves as an economist for the North Carolina Bankers Association.
As he usually does, Davis opened his remarks by bringing laughter to his audience.
"We started out with COVID-19 as the alpha virus, then we got the delta variant, then we got the omicron variant. At that point, the scientists decided that the virus is being spread by fraternities and sororities," Davis deadpanned. "This caused President Joe Biden to issue an executive order: 'No more toga parties!'"
Pointing out that the U.S. economy today is twice what it was 10 years ago, Davis turned to his serious remarks with a sense of awe.
- For industrialized economies, last year's economic growth is the fastest of any economy on Earth except for China.
- Gross Domestic Product growth last year was 5 percent to 6 percent, the best rate of growth since the early 1980s.
- By comparison, the Russian economy is smaller than it was 10 years ago. "Putin may need a war to save himself and he may get into one."
- In the previous recession, the "Great Recession" of 2007-2009), housing collapsed, financial markets collapsed and banks collapsed. "Not so in this pandemic-caused recession."
- Banks pushed out the PPP money to save businesses in their communities as fast as possible. "It couldn't have been done any quicker than it was," said Davis.
- This was a services recession. There was plenty of demand for goods.
- The manufacturing sector and housing are the two leaders in economic growth.
- Consumer confidence got "dinged" for a few months, but right now it is at a pretty healthy level.
- Average hourly earnings increased at an annual rate of 4.7 percent in December 2021 vs. a year ago.
- Household income growth is very uneven. "One of the problems of our nation is that the poor are getting poorer and the rich are getting richer. We are pulling apart as a nation."
- The savings rate went to historic (high) levels last year. "It has come down. Consumers have been spending some of that money, but they still have about $2 trillion dollars more than if the savings rate was more normal. That $2 trillion dollars is sitting on the sideline, ready to be spent."
Davis pointed out that while the demand for goods was strong last year, there were supply chain disruptions, such as the bottlenecks at Long Beach, Calif. and Los Angeles, Calif. ports and the shortage of truck drivers to pick stuff up at the ports once the container ships were unloaded.
- "The cost of containers started out at $2,500 and at the high point cost $25,000, in about two months... That (1,000 percent increase) is hard to pass along to your customers."
- Retail sales spiked for a couple of months "when the government was handing out money," said Davis, but added that retail sales have remained fairly strong. "The economy is running in terms of retail sales, and that will continue."
- Corporate profits as a percentage of GDP are at record levels.
- Household wealth is at the highest level in history, adjusted for inflation.
- For perspective, Davis pointed out that the market capitalization of Amazon is larger than the 30 largest companies in Germany, combined.
Davis had a few nuggets, too, for the real estate professionals in the room.
- Inventory of unsold home is at historic lows all across the country.
- Housing starts have finally returned to pre-pandemic levels. "We are building about 1.7 million units. Is that good? It is NOT good. We built 2 million units in the 80s and 90s. Adjusted for population growth, we build far fewer houses and apartments today than we did 30 years ago."
- "Contractors — people that build houses — were driven out of the marketplace by the housing collapse in the Great Recession. Many retired. Many just said, to heck with it and got other kinds of jobs. And they have not come back so we simply don't build enough houses in this country and that is why the inventory is so low."
- Increase in home prices is in the double digits, annually. "If we thought affordability (in housing) was tough three or four years ago, it is much worse, now. Rental rates were falling, but are now surging. If people can't afford to buy, they have no choice but to rent."
In discussing unemployment, Davis pointed out that the U.S. and North Carolina are near full employment, at a 3.9 percent unemployment rate.
- "We did create 199,000 new jobs in the latest report, but the real reason the unemployment rate dropped was because fewer people are looking for jobs. They have left the labor force."
- There are some 10 million unfilled jobs.
- The "baby boomers" who stayed working after reaching retirement age are now leaving the labor force. "They are getting out in droves. There are so many people leaving, there aren't enough people coming into the labor force to replace them."
- A large number of women have left the labor force because of the rising cost of day care for their kids. "The cost of child care is going to go up like a rocket ship," said Davis. "Those people who have been looking after our kids and earning poverty wages, they are not going to do that anymore."
- Many people have left the labor force because of COVID-19. "They don't want to get the virus."
Davis enjoyed one of those "aha" moments for many in the audience when he asked, rhetorically, "Who sets the federal minimum wage in the U.S.? Probably four of five years ago most of you would have said, 'the federal government, Congress.' Well, that's not true. Today it is Walmart, Target, Amazon, Starbucks... They set the minimum wage. Washington has nothing to do with it!"
- The minimum wage in the U.S is at least $15 an hour.
- We have to make some adjustments. We have to get use to this.
- People are too smart now and there are too many alternatives paying $15 an hour or more.
Davis suggested that the whole purpose of the "Build Back Better" legislation in Congress should be to increase productivity.
- "That is not the centerpiece of that bill, but that is what it ought to be."
- "The bill should be about free tuition and scholarships for trade schools, junior colleges, and technical schools. We need to be training plumbers, electricians and builders. There are jobs waiting for them."
Although business seems to be booming and profits rolling in, inflation has suddenly reared its ugly head.
- "We haven't had any inflation to speak of in 40 years, but now it is rising at its highest levels in 40 years."
- "All of a sudden inflation is at 7 percent. That is unacceptable."
- "A 7 percent inflation rate means that most people will receive a negative pay increase this year. Real wages are actually going down."
- "In 1971, President Richard Nixon imposed wage and price controls in America and the inflation rate was a little more than 4 percent. We thought that was the end of the world, at 4 percent! Today it is 7 percent and we can't live with that. People will start going to the store on Monday because they are afraid prices will have gone up by Wednesday!"
- "The Federal Reserve will now be forced to fight inflation and raise interest rates, starting in March."
Davis reported that all economic indicators in Watauga are very strong.
- Unemployment rate was 2.5 percent in November. "We are past full employment and that is why you can't find anybody to work."
- Real estate sales are at record levels.
- Sales taxes and occupancy taxes are at historic high levels.
- "It is almost impossible for the numbers to get better. That's how good things are in Watauga County."
Davis offered a few points on his economic outlook:
- GDP growth will continue strong, at about 4.5 percent
- The inflation rate will decline to about 4.5 percent
- The U.S., North Carolina, and Watauga County labor markets will remain tight
- Wage and salary growth will run between 4 percent and 4.5 percent
- Retail sales should remain strong. "Only COVID-19 can blunt retail sales." He added, "Remember that consumers have $2 trillion dollars sitting on the sidelines."
- Tourism, hospitality and restaurant spending will surge as the delta variant fades.
- Existing and new home sales will mirror 2021. "Unless you have a lot more housing starts, you can't sell more houses," implying that prices will go up with unsatisfied demand.
- "The North Carolina economy will outperform the U.S. economy."
A question and answer period followed, including a wide variety of topics for both keynote speakers, including about healthcare and Medicaid expansion, transportation challenges, and political influences of changing demographics, among others.
