WATAUGA — Early voting for the four municipal elections will start at 8 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the Watauga County Administration Building in the Commissioners’ Board Room.
Early voters from each municipality — Blowing Rock, Boone, Seven Devils and Beech Mountain — can vote at the county administration building, 814 West King Street, on weekdays from Oct. 14 to Oct. 29, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The location will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Starting on Oct. 18, Appalachian State’s Plemmons Student Union Blue Ridge Ballroom will be open for early voting on weekdays until Oct. 29. The student union location will also be open on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Parking for the student union location is available at 614 Howard Street in the East Howard Lot next to the Miles Annas Student Services Building.
Those who live in eligible municipal districts and who are registered to vote with the Watauga County Board of Elections may vote in this election, but same day voter registration is also available at both locations.
Community members with questions about registration, polling places, early voting, absentee ballots or other election matters may call the Watauga County Board of Elections Office at (828) 265-8061.
For Boone mayor, Tim Futrelle (Democrat) is running to replace outgoing mayor Rennie Brantz. For the Town of Boone Town Council, Dalton George (Democrat), Virginia Roseman (Democrat), Todd Carter (Democrat), Benjamin Ray (Republican), Adrian Tait (Unaffiliated and no longer running, but on the ballot) and Eric Woolridge (Unaffiliated) have filed to run. Four others — Edie Tugman (Democrat), Eric Brown (Unaffiliated), Christy Cook (Unaffiliated) and Rebecca Nenow (Unaffiliated) — are running for the unexpired seats on the town council.
Charlie Sellers (Republican) is running for Blowing Rock mayor. For Blowing Rock Town Council, Nancy Pitts Collins (Democrat), Pete Gherini (Republican), Doug Matheson (Democrat) and Melissa Pickett (Republican) are running.
For Beech Mountain, Weidner Abernethy (Republican), Erin Gonyea (Republican) and Barry Kaufman (Unaffiliated) are running for town council.
Jeffrey Williams (Republican), Leigh Sasse (Republican) and Brad Lambert (Republican) are running Seven Devils Town Council. Wayne Bonomo (Unaffiliated) is running for the unexpired term on the Seven Devils Town Council.
More information on the 2021 municipal elections can be found at www.wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/BOE/notices.aspx.
