BOONE — The Watauga County Public Library and the Downtown Boone Development Association are partnering once again to bring a summer StoryWalk to downtown Boone.
The Summer Learning theme for 2021 is “Tails and Tales,” and to highlight that theme the book that was selected for this summer’s StoryWalk is “Little Skink’s Tail” by Janet Halfmann.
During the months of June and July, families can stop by the library to pick up a StoryWalk map. Follow the route throughout downtown to discover what happens to Little Skink! Return your completed StoryWalk map/brochure to the Youth Services Librarians to receive a small prize.
Community members can register for the Watauga County Public Library Summer Reading Program at wataugacountylibrary.readsquared.com.
For more information, contact the Youth Services Librarian at (828) 264-8784 ext. 3.
“The StoryWalk￼” Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk ￼is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson.
