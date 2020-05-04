HIGH COUNTRY — The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge wants to show support to 11 area food banks, and is asking the community to help raise $3,500 in the next two weeks. If the goal is met, then WFBR will match the $3,500. If the $3,500 is exceeded, all additional funds will also be given to the food banks, according to a press release from the organization.
“This is the perfect time to give because your donation will have double the impact! Once again, thank you for supporting our efforts to help those in our community who are experiencing food insecurity during these uncertain times,” the release states.
Funds raised will support Ashe Really Cares, Ashe County Sharing Center, Jefferson United Methodist Food Pantry, Reaching Avery Ministries, Feeding Avery Families, Volunteer Avery, Blowing Rock CARES, Casting Bread, Greenway Baptist Food Pantry, Hunger & Health Coalition and Hospitality House.
“We encourage you to contribute what you can, before May 15 to meet the WFBR’s matching grant,” according to the release. For more information, click to www.womensfundoftheblueridge.org, or donations can be sent to WFBR, 895 State Farm Road – Suite 403-8, Boone, NC 28607.
