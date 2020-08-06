BOONE — Members of the Watauga County Board of Elections are at odds on whether Appalachian State University’s Plemmons Student Union or the Holmes Convocation Center can be used for early voting as the board submits two plans to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
During the board’s July 28 meeting, the board discussed the two aforementioned sites as well as the McKinney Alumni Center as locations for one-stop early voting. The county’s elections office staff have been communicating with university representatives on polling sites since early summer as concerns were raised about the student union being used for classroom space.
The point of contention came from the question of whether or not the university will be using the student union’s Blue Ridge Ballroom — used as a past polling site — to hold classes. Board member Eric Eller said that university representatives had previously stated that classes would take place in that room; Board Chair Jane Ann Hodges said that the room wasn’t listed as a classroom space on a university class scheduling website.
App State spokesperson Megan Hayes told the Watauga Democrat that the Blue Ridge Ballroom is “fully scheduled” with classes.
“Our staff are managing a large and incredibly complex volume of scheduling details to optimize all available space,” Hayes said. “This process is not currently automated. While there is a scheduling tool that some who assist with scheduling can use to view classroom availability, it may not reflect real-time capacity because we are responding to continual schedule changes.”
Hayes stated that the university is steadfast in its commitment to collaborating with the Watauga County Board of Elections to establish a voting site on campus as App State officials “recognize the enormous responsibility the board of elections has to ensure all voters can perform their civic duty.”
Hodges continued to push for the use of the Blue Ridge Ballroom as the board already knew it could work for polling, and said the room has become the county’s most heavily used voting site. Of the 12 community members who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, eight were in favor of keeping the student union polling site.
Adam Zebzda, the director of external affairs for App State’s Student Government Association, said he wanted to ensure that the voices of students was heard as a voting site on campus was of “upmost importance” for the student body.
“While the ballroom remains the most ideal location, please know that if the university administration continues to deny the use of the space and creates an unnecessary hurdle in allowing students access to the ballot box, the Student Government Association and myself are fully prepared to work with BOE directly in all ways possible to right the wrong of App State’s administration and to facilitate the ability for students to vote,” Zebzda said.
Another speaker, Dalton George, mentioned a petition to protect the student union as a voting site that had 1,358 signatures as of Aug. 3. The online petition can be found at tinyurl.com/y58wwkpm. Hayes said the university is aware of a petition that raises concerns about a possible change in location for voting, and said the university is confident that the Holmes Convocation Center meets the criteria stated in the petition.
Anne-Marie Yates opposed the Blue Ridge Ballroom as a polling place as the older voters would be asked to be in a “very narrow hallway before you enter the room with young people who may be the very reason this virus is spreading.” She said if every vote matters, then the county needs to find a space where everyone can feel comfortable voting.
“We don’t want to take students’ rights away,” said another speaker, Jean Studeman. “Where will the students live when they graduate from here at ASU? I doubt many will ever stay here, and yet they’re so concerned about their rights to vote here. It seems that that’s more important than the rights of the local citizens.”
The university also suggested the use of the PSU solarium, but Hodges said the university later rescinded that recommendation as it would be used for classroom space. Hayes said the solarium was currently designated for students who are in hybrid courses to attend classes remotely so they can have access to wifi while social distancing.
Board members had also discussed the use of the convocation center as a polling site with the university — a plan that Eller and board member Nancy Owen favored. Owen said while the convocation center isn’t an ideal spot, the board should be “thankful they want to give us anything.”
“We have actively been seeking alternatives to the Blue Ridge Ballroom location so we can continue to provide a voting site without significant disruption to the university’s academic mission or affecting our responsibility to protect the health of the university community,” Hayes said. “We appreciate the opportunity to continue this valued partnership between the university and the county.”
Hodges opposed the use of the convocation center as she said there were issues related to foot traffic from students attending classes in the space, security, parking and scheduling conflicts with sports events taking place during the time of early voting. Hayes said the convocation center was suggested as it is an “easily identifiable location” with nearby parking, wheelchair accessibility and ample space for physical distancing.
Hodges said that the McKinney Alumni Center was not a viable site as there wouldn’t be sufficient parking, lines of voters would likely be waiting outside while being subjected to the weather and the center was scheduled to host classes for students in the fall.
Hodges made the motion to submit an early voting plan to the North Carolina State Board of Elections that included the student union that passed with approving votes from fellow Democrats Marvin Williamsen and Matthew Walpole. Republicans Owen and Eller were in favor of the plan putting forth the convocation center as a site. Both plans included early voting sites at Blowing Rock Town Hall, Deep Gap Fire Department, High Country Vacation Homes in Foscoe and the Western Watauga Community Center. The plans will go before the state board on Aug. 31, Hodges said.
The board also approved a plan for Election Day polling sites. Seven of the sites must be approved by N.C. State Board of Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell because they would be transferred to an adjacent precinct. This essentially means that voters from several precincts may be voting at the same location, or voters may be voting at a location that is different than their past voting site.
Snyder clarified that transferring voters has been done in the past, and is being conducted across the state this year as elections officials search for larger venues for voting. He gave the example of New River 1 voters being transferred to New River 3 so that New River 1 voters have a voting site where they can social distance.
Those seven sites include Bald Mountain, which would be transferred to Green Valley School, Blue Ridge transferring to Watauga High School, Boone 1 transferring to Hardin Park School, Laurel Creek transferring to Bethel School, New River 1 transferring to WHS, North Fork transferring to Cove Creek School and Shawneehaw transferring to Valle Crucis School.
Polling place changes that do not need approval from Bell that were made by the board include Beaver Dam voting at Bethel School, Blowing Rock voting at Blowing Rock School, Boone 2 at an undetermined site on App State’s campus, Brushy Fork at the Watuaga campus of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, Cove Creek at Cove Creek School, Meat Camp at Green Valley School, New River 2 at Hardin Park and Watauga at Valle Crucis School.
Elk, New River 3, Stony Fork and Beech Mountain precincts will see no change in Election Day polling sites, according to the board’s approved plan.
