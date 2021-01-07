BOONE — Watauga County Schools administrators are working with officials from local emergency management and AppHealthCare to prepare for community-wide distribution of the vaccine by making school facilities available to use as clinic sites.
WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said the first vaccination event will be on Jan. 16, at Watauga High School, and will be focused largely on older adults in the first stage of Phase 1b. WCS will begin to connect school employees to the health department to help them sign up for the vaccine when the number of doses are available. Elliott said he hopes this will take place within the next few weeks.
North Carolina is currently in phase 1a of its vaccination plans, which includes health care workers fighting COVID-19 and long-term care staff and residents. Phase 1b consists of adults 75 years or older and frontline essential workers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines frontline essential workers as first responders (firefighters, police), education (child care, teachers, support staff), manufacturing, corrections officers, public transit, grocery store, food and agriculture and U.S. postal workers.
As teachers are included in phase 1b, Elliott said administrators will strongly encourage employees to receive the vaccine. The school system does not plan to make vaccination a requirement for employees until or unless the state adds the vaccine to the list of requirements for employment. Elliott did not anticipate this happening at least until the vaccines are out of Food and Drug Administration emergency approval status.
Taking the vaccine is a decision each employee should consider in consultation with their own personal health care provider, Elliott said.
“Personally, I have a high degree of confidence in the vaccine and plan to receive it myself as soon as it is available,” Elliott said.
WCS students returned to school under the 2x3 flex model — a hybrid of in-person and remote learning — on Jan. 4 after the holiday break. Elliott said the schools continue to implement all the same screening, cleaning and safety procedures which “have been successful up to this point.” Nurses were busy on the first day back with catching up on the number of students and staff members who reported being close contacts to COVID-19 positive people during the holidays.
“These are largely from being in contact with COVID-19 positive adult family member either in the home or in a holiday gathering,” Elliott said. “We can see that parents and staff members are being very diligent in checking for symptoms and isolating their students and themselves when necessary. “
Watauga County Schools reported 52 employees and 96 students — a total of 144 cases — who tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 17-Dec. 1. The week of Nov. 26-Dec. 4, the school system had 18 positive cases (0 staff, 18 students). The week of Dec. 7-11 WCS experienced 23 positive cases (five staff, 18 students). This brings WCS’s total to 57 employees and 122 students since Aug. 17.
Elliott said most of those cases were from close contacts within families and gatherings around Thanksgiving. With the Christmas and New Year’s holiday that recently passed, WCS administrators are seeing an increase in the number of students and staff members who are in isolation or have tested positive due to activities during the holidays.
“It so far is consistent with what we saw after Thanksgiving, so I anticipate a few more weeks of steady isolation numbers,” Elliott said. “All in all, our numbers are still low compared to other communities and school systems and we all need to keep working hard to keep it that way.”
WCS school nurses are now being trained on administering rapid antigen tests at school for symptomatic students and staff members, Elliott said. The nurses are also being trained on how to administer the vaccine so they can assist in the vaccination of school employees when needed.
Elliott said the plan is to continue the 2x3 schedule with Plan B (operating with a reduced capacity) in grades K-5 for at least the next few weeks to manage any issues that may arise from increased case numbers during the holidays. The Watauga Board of Education will be discussing throughout January and into February how schools will operate moving forward.
He added that it is the school system’s hope to increase the number of days per week for K-5 students once administrators see that COVID-19 metrics have stabilized from the holidays. The school system’s primary goal is to increase the number of students attending school in person each day when state guidelines and local health metrics allow.
“As we have heard from other school systems, increasing the number of students who attend school each day also increases the likelihood that larger numbers of students, or even whole classes or grade levels, will be out of school for isolation due to close contacts,” Elliott said. “When more students are in school and the six feet of distance is no longer possible, more students will be considered close contacts. So, it is a trade off. We want students to attend school more days per week, but that increases the likelihood that the students will be out of school for up to two weeks.”
State guidelines from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services do not permit school system’s to move to Plan A (with minimal social distance) for grades 6-12, so WCS will continue with the current 2x3 flex plan at least until state guidelines change.
“While we want more students to attend school in person more days per week, the 2x3 schedule has allowed us to keep schools open and to avoid the isolation of whole classes and grade levels we have seen in other school systems,” Elliott said.
“I am not satisfied with our current two days in person and three days of remote instruction plan, but we have found it to be the best approach to keeping schools open and keeping the virus out.”
Elliott said the community will need to continue to practice public health safety practices to give the school system the best chance possible to bring more students back to school. He said that this includes minimizing close contacts outside of the home, monitoring for symptoms, isolating when needed and now taking the vaccine when it is available.
