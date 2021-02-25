BOONE — While the Watauga Community Recreation Center is not quite open to the public for its intended purpose, it’s now being used by health care providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.
AppHealthCare spokesperson Melissa Bracey said the 100,000-square-foot recreation center allows space for staff members to maintain six feet of distance and maintain an efficient flow to get people in and out after their vaccine.
“We are very appreciative to the Watauga County Recreation Center and Watauga County for allowing us to use the space as a COVID-19 vaccination site,” Bracey said. “The use of this space has allowed us to vaccinate more people than what we were previously doing by drive-thru at the health department.”
AppHealthCare has administered approximately 2,250 vaccinations in the recreation center since Jan. 26.
The space also allows for staff and volunteers with AppHealthCare along with those getting vaccines to stay out of the cold and windy weather.
Rob Hudspeth, the senior vice president at Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, said the use of the recreation center has been a “God-send.”
“When we first started doing vaccine clinics we were conducting them at various (Appalachian Regional Medical Association) offices,” Hudspeth said. “The offices were terrific but do not allow for more than a few hundred vaccines to be administered at a time. Because of its size, location and the availability of parking, the rec center allows us to really increase the number of vaccines we can give.”
Another helpful aspect Hudspeth mentioned was that the county has allowed the vaccination clinic equipment to remain in place so ARHS and AppHealthCare don’t have to set up and break down after each clinic.
The location of the recreation center is also a plus, Hudspeth said. Since the recreation center is so close to Watauga Medical Center, extra supplies are easy to get.
Hudspeth also said the center has allowed more people to get vaccinated.
“When we get the vaccine from the state — whether it’s 400 or 2,000 doses — we use all of it,” Hudspeth said. “As we get larger increments, our expectation is that the recreation center will allow us to do thousands of vaccines per week.”
Watauga County Commissioner Charlie Wallin said it is wonderful to see the recreation center being used as a vaccination site.
“We have said all along this is a community facility, and what better way to showcase that than being able to host these clinics,” Wallin said. “We look forward to being able to open the entire facility hopefully in the coming months.”
Wallin said the commissioners are waiting for the governor to allow 50 percent capacity to open the center to the public. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce a new executive order soon as the current order ends on Feb. 28.
“It’s really helped our efficiency and workflow,” Hudspeth said. “We are so thankful that the Watauga County Commissioners and (County Manager) Deron Geouque allowed us to use it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.