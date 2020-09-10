BOONE — A modification to the county’s state of emergency — approved by the Watauga County Board of Commissioners on Sept. 1 — lifts the restriction for playgrounds, outdoor courts, picnic shelters and short-term rentals, which went into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.
The modification was made in order to align with Gov. Roy Cooper’s phased plan for easing restrictions. Short-term rentals will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity.
“The purpose of this update is to reflect the changes to the governor’s three-phase plan and align our plan in response to concerns from our citizens, the business community and reflect the public health guidance from AppHealthCare,” stated commissioners Chairman John Welch. “Watauga County Commissioners recognize the need to strike a balance between keeping our citizens and visitors safe and healthy and maintaining a vibrant economy. We will continue to prioritize health and safety and do our part to slow the spread of this virus in our community.”
As North Carolina and Watauga County enters Phase 2.5 of the governor’s reopening plan, AppHealthCare stated that it encourages residents and visitors to follow public health guidance to protect themselves and the community.
How to Protect Yourself and Others
AppHealthCare stated there are actions community members can take to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the area. The agency asks community members to “Show Your Love” by following the 3Ws when you leaving home — wearing a cloth face covering, washing one’s hands and waiting 6 feet from others.
- Wear a cloth face covering over the nose and mouth
- Wash hands often or use hand sanitizer
- Wait at least 6 feet from others
- Stay home when sick or may have been exposed to COVID-19
- Keep distance from others who are sick
- Avoid touching one’s face
- Avoid crowded areas
- Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, light switches, tables and handles.
For questions about COVID-19, contact the AppHealthCare COVID-19 Call Center at (828) 795-1970 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Questions can also be emailed to preparedness@apphealth.com. For more information related to COVID-19, including local data, visit AppHealthCare’s website at www.apphealthcare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.