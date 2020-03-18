BOONE — The Watuaga Humane Society released a statement on Wednesday, March 18, in regard to changes it has implemented surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement stated that the “shelter is not open to the general public and the Bare Bones Boutique is closed; however, people interested in adopting or fostering an animal are encouraged to go to the WHS web site to view the available animals.”
“Watauga Humane Society and Watauga County Animal Control are working together to insure that the needs of homeless animals are met in a timely way,” according to the statement.
Shelter Director Ashlee Yepez said that staff are managing to meet the needs of the animals currently housed at the shelter. Deliveries of food an medicine are still being made.
Those interested in adopting or fostering are encouraged to make appointments to interact with specific animals. An online form is available for adoptions and/or fostering. Further information about the process and making appointments can be obtained by calling (828) 264-7865.
Anyone who must surrender an animal must make an appointment in advance for that purpose.
If pets are lost, owners are encouraged to complete lost/found reports on the WHS web site so the information can be posted. Animal Control officers will respond to emergency calls, but non-emergency calls will be assessed on a case-by-case (828) 262-1672.
The full released statement can be found along with additional resources at www.wataugahumane.org/blog/posts/17.
Donations to the animal shelter, which serves Watauga and Ashe counties, can be made online at www.wataugahumane.org or sent to WHS, PO 1835, Boone, NC 28607.
