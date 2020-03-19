During the last decade of operations at the Watauga County Cooperative Extension, the organization estimated it has had a $5,437,690 economic impact in the area.
Watauga Extension Director Jim Hamilton presented data from 2010 to 2019 during the March 9 Report to the People event. Around 35 people gathered at the extension building to look back at the organization’s activity to date and what it plans to work on in the coming year.
The estimated economic impact took into account the total value of grant money brought into the county ($1,915,000), the value of volunteer hours contributed through extension events (20,100 hours), herd loss recovery assistance from the livestock program and direct reported impact to farmers and the agricultural economy, according to extension.
During the last decade, the extension estimated that it conducted 1,654 meetings, workshops, field days, demonstrations and programs for more than 51,000 total participants. In 2019, Hamilton said the extension conducted 124 meetings, workshops, tours and programs. This included 440 hours of formal training for approximately 2,800 participants on agriculture production, gardening, nutrition, local food, livestock and other topics.
Extension staff also conducted 8,000 direct contacts through farm visits, walk-ins, seminars, presentations and youth outreach in 2019; this is in addition to the more than 25,500 indirect contacts through phone, radio and social media inquiries. In the last year, staff secured $95,000 in grants and sponsorships to support farmers and programs, according to Hamilton. The office has done so with the work of six staff members.
A potential change coming to Watauga Extension is to work to reinstate its 4-H youth development program. Watauga County’s 4-H program was suspended due to funding deficits in 2015.
Hamilton said the issue stemmed from state budget allocation changes for extension and subsequent career-ladder adjustments (including salary increases for current agents) dictated by the state extension office to the counties.
Currently the county pays for all of the horticulture agent’s position and an increased percentage of other positions. Additionally, due to a decline in 4-H participation at that time, extension staff decided that the funding for the horticulture agent should be prioritized instead of 4-H.
“That’s not to say we’re not engaged in youth development, we are,” Hamilton said. “Watauga Extension has continued to offer youth programming and support additional county youth programming, just without an official 4-H agent.”
The extension stated that from 2010 to 2019, it helped 2,100 elementary school students learn how to plant and eat fresh vegetables, in addition to the 3,000 youth that received after school or summer enrichment through extension programming. Overall, the organization had helped 7,000 High Country youth learn about environmental science during that time.
Hamilton said the extension’s advisory leadership committee — made up of nine members — met last summer to review potential strategies and review recommendations for a 4-H program. He added that the west district extension director is proposing a plan to Watauga that may bring 4-H services back to the county in some capacity.
While there were extension changes in 2015 that impacted 4-H funding, there were shifts Watauga had to make to comply with the 2015 strategic plan for Family and Consumer Sciences requirements, Hamilton said. He said that counties either had to cover 67 percent of the agent’s salary for the staff member to remain in one county, or the agent would have to split their time between two counties. Since then, Watauga has shared its local food/nutrition agent, Margie Mansure, with Caldwell.
Hamilton said the west district extension director’s proposal is to bring Mansure back into Watauga fulltime, with an allocation of 20 percent of her position’s funding from state 4-H funds.
“The proposal has not been formally made yet, but since there will be no increase in our budget to do this, we feel like it is a viable option,” Hamilton said. “
This plan will provide some dedicated 4-H programming in the schools, in which Mansure works, in the areas of youth gardening and nutrition in the hopes that some strong volunteers will step up to lead these 4-H programs.”
Hamilton said 4-H is very reliant on a strong volunteer base, which can be challenging with many competing youth programs offered in Watauga County.
Richard Boylan, a Watauga extension agent for specialty crops and small farm management, talked about hemp production interest in Watauga. Hamilton said the extension had received a lot of questions about hemp during the last year.
Boylan said Watauga has under a dozen hemp production permits in Watauga while counties like Caldwell and Ashe may have had several dozen. He added that he had been in talks with several growers in Wilkes and Alleghany counties.
Hemp growers are struggling to navigate the “legal landscape” that is changing at the state and federal levels when it comes to hemp production. Adding to this, he said growers have challenges with supply and demand. Boylan said while the extension is excited about the potential of the crop, staff are remaining cautious.
