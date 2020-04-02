BOONE — As unemployment claims reach record numbers of 3.28 million nationally for the week ending March 21 as a result of COVID-19, loan and grant assistance programs at the federal level could help local businesses in the short term.
That’s the idea, according to Jason Triplett, the senior vice president of First Horizon Bank in Boone.
“From my perspective, I’ve been reaching out to clients and other business owners to show support, checking in with them,” Triplett said.
Triplett said on March 26 that he has “cautious optimism” that if businesses can make it through the next 90 days, they will make it in the long run.
To help, Triplett said that his bank and others have been offering payment relief such as deferring principal, and in some cases, interest, and helping out with mortgages for up to 90 days, or three payments.
Triplett said the banking industry is on more solid footing than it was prior to the subprime mortgage crisis that started in the late 2000s and is able to be flexible with its clients who are small business owners.
“I’m confident in saying our industry is doing good as a whole, there’s plenty of capital to get them through something that isn’t their fault,” Triplett said.
Triplett and Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Jackson stressed that local business owners try to apply for the Small Business Association’s Economic Injury Disaster loans.
“This process isn’t easy,” Triplett said of the Economic Injury Disaster loans program. “I would encourage any small business that’s impacted to apply, as well as the stimulus loan assuming it gets approved.”
Jackson recommended that business owners contact the Small Business and Technology Development Center, housed at Appalachian State University.
“It’s essentially a counseling agency,” Jackson said. “We don’t want to see someone going into (the business loan) process and be missing a document and suffer a lag.”
Jackson also said the center also has marketing resources to help businesses going forward.
According to SBA information, the goal is to arrive at a decision on whether a business would receive approval for a Economic Injury Disaster loans within two to three weeks and start receiving funds up to five days afterward.
To apply for an SBA loan, visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
Wilkes Community College Small Business Center Director Laurie Brintle-Jarvis noted that the loans are available to all N.C. small businesses, and that requests can be up to $2 million; there is no cost to apply; funds can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that could not have been paid had the disaster not occurred; and that repayments would start in 2022.
In addition, the SBA is offering a bridge loan program.
“(The) Express Bridge Loan Pilot Program allows small businesses who currently have a business relationship with an SBA Express Lender to access up to $25,000 with less paperwork,” the SBA’s website states. “These loans can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing and can be a term loan or used to bridge the gap while applying for a direct SBA Economic Injury Disaster loan.”
For more information, visit www.sba.gov.
Further, Triplett was confident in what the $2 trillion stimulus package bill could do to help local businesses. The bill, H.R. 748, was to be scheduled for a full U.S. House vote on Friday, March 27, after passing the U.S. Senate on Thursday, March 26, with a 96-0 vote.
Triplett said that in what he understands, the bill would incentivize business owners to keep their employees on the payroll through a grant process.
Triplett feels that in the long term, High Country tourism can help the small business industry rebound once the pandemic lifts and locations are allowed to open again.
“People would come here more quickly for vacation then go overseas,” Triplett said.
