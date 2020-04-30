SUGAR MOUNTAIN — Following an April 24 announcement that it will allow for the expiration of the municipality’s restrictions on short-term rentals and the quarantine of visitors staying overnight in the area, the Village of Sugar Mountain announced on April 27 that it will instead be extending the current restrictions through May 8.
The proclamation on April 27 by Village Mayor Gunther Jochl maintains restrictions of property rentals within the municipality extending the April 3 resolution by the town that had initially banned the practice through April 29.
Executive orders in place from the state remain in effect, however, including no gatherings of greater than 10 people, the continued closure of non-essential businesses and no dine-in eating at the local restaurants.
The following is the pertinent verbiage changes in the most recent Supplemental State of Emergency Declaration from Village of Sugar Mountain Mayor Jochl:
WHEREAS, on April 21, 2020 the Village Council for the Village of Sugar Mountain met and considered these restrictions, the status of the public health pandemic, and the harm these restrictions are causing to the local economy; and
WHEREAS, it was determined to rescind the restrictions on short-term rentals and the 14 day quarantine, effective April 29, 2020, the date set for the expiration of Governor Cooper’s “Stay at Home” Order, and provided circumstances did not change; and
WHEREAS, on April 23, 2020, Governor Cooper extended his “Stay at Home” Order until May 8, 2020, advising that more time was needed prior to the reduction of restrictions; and
WHEREAS, public health recommendations continue to evolve regarding the CODID 19 pandemic, and it has become necessary to extend and reinstate the self-quarantine restrictions and prohibition on short-term rentals as set forth below to address the present State of Emergency;
NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to the authority of the Village Council and the authority vested in me as the Mayor of the Village of Sugar Mountain under Article 1A of Chapter 166A of the North Carolina General Statutes:
Section 1. Pursuant to N.C.G.S. 166A-19.22(b)(2), a state of emergency is hereby declared within the corporate limits of the Village of Sugar Mountain.
Section 2. Emergency restrictions and prohibitions shall apply within the entire jurisdiction of the Village of Sugar Mountain, as may be necessary and declared by an authorized official of the Village of Sugar Mountain. All previous restrictions and requirements March 24, 2020 by the Declaration of State of Emergency as adopted by the Village of Sugar Mountain shall remain in full force and effect.
Section 3. RESTRICTED ACCESS: Effective upon the signing of this declaration and through May 8, 2020, all residents and non-residents of the Village of Sugar Mountain arriving for overnight stays are ordered, while present in the Village of Sugar Mountain, to self quarantine for a period of 14 days or 7 days after symptoms have resolved, whichever is longer, if arrival was preceded by overnight stays outside of Avery County. The only exceptions to this provision are the commuting “essential” workforce and emergency response workers as coordinated through the Avery County Emergency Services Director, the Toe River Health Department Director, and/or the Sugar Mountain Police Chief and his designees.
Section 4. PROHIBITION ON SHORT-TERM RENTALS. Effective upon the signing of this declaration and through May 8, 2020, all Short Term rental of properties, being for a period of less than thirty days, shall be suspended by property owners and property managers within the corporate limits of Sugar Mountain, except as is necessary to provide housing for emergency personnel, those engaged in essential and necessary travel, or those displaced as a result of the virus. This restriction shall include all properties rented for periods of less than 30 days, including AirBnB, VRBO, timeshares, condominiums, bed and breakfasts, and similar rentals.
The resolution concludes by stating that “the application of the State of Emergency Declaration within the corporate limits of the Village of Sugar Mountain shall remain in effect until further notice.”
