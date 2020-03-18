More information

COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) Signs & Symptoms

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If you develop a fever, symptoms of respiratory illness or think you may have COVID-19, call your health care provider. Call ahead before you go to a health care provider and tell them about your symptoms so they can be prepared.

Those at higher risk for severe illness include:

Adults over the age of 65

Underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease or diabetes

Weakened immune systems.

How to Protect Yourself