BLOWING ROCK — Small businesses located within the Blowing Rock postal code can apply for grants from the Rock United Relief Fund until April 30. The Rock United Relief Fund was created in order to provide relief to businesses effected by COVID-19.
Small business owners should apply by completing and submitting Business Relief Grant Requests online at www.LoveBlowingRock.com, or on The Village Foundation website at www.VillageFoundationofBR.org.
As of April 16, the Rock United Relief Fund has raised $63,925 in less than two weeks. Contributions have been made both online and by mail from community members. Organizers have set a minimum fundraising goal of $150,000.
Contributions to the Rock United Relief Fund can be made to the order of The Village Foundation (for Rock United Relief Fund) and should be mailed to the Rock United Relief Fund, c/o The Village Foundation of Blowing Rock, PO Box 2716, Blowing Rock, NC 28605.
Alternatively, the Blowing Rock Chamber has created a GoFundMe site at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/rock-united-relief-fund, through which contributions will be remitted to the Rock United Relief Fund.
Questions regarding the Rock United Relief Fund may be emailed to VillageFoundation@BlowingRock.com or called in to the Business Relief Hotline at (828) 414-2888.
For more information on the programs listed above, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or hardince@blowingrock.com.
