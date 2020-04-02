RALEIGH — As North Carolina residents have been ordered to stay at home unless going out for essential work, supplies, exercise or to help someone, many are still debating and questioning what is considered an essential business, and Watauga County continues to enact tighter local restrictions.
“Stay at home unless you need to leave for a job, food, medicine, outdoor exercise or to help someone,” N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said on March 27. “It’s what we have to do to save lives. It has the force of law.”
The “stay at home” executive order is in effect through April 29 with violations punishable by a Class II misdemeanor.
The March 27 order also bans mass gatherings of more than 10 people, Cooper said, and directs people to stay at least six feet away from each other, which he called “physical distancing.”
Additionally, a relief measure was signed on March 31 by Cooper that prevents utilities from shutting off service to people for 60 days. The order includes electric, gas, water and waste water services, Cooper said, and encourages other relief efforts.
“Telecommunication companies that provide phone, cable and internet services are strongly urged to follow these same rules,” Cooper said on March 31. “This order encourages banks not to charge customers for overdraft fees, late fees and other penalties.”
Cooper noted that many utilities had already implemented similar policies. New River Light and Power and Blue Ridge Energy had done so in the last two weeks.
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott stated on March 27 that after consultation with AppHealthCare director Jennifer Greene and Watauga County Director of Emergency Management Will Holt, the school system will continue to operate with limited staff members and will remain closed to the public.
“I continue to urge our staff to put their health and safety first,” Elliott stated. “Those who can perform their work from home are encouraged to do so. The school buildings will remain open for school staff who need to access their resources and our drive-through meal service will continue for as long as we can manage it.”
Cooper’s order included more than 30 different categories of “essential businesses,” which accounts for more than 100 types of businesses as specifically listed in the order. One of those types is for any business that maintains social distancing requirements for its employees and customers.
“All COVID-19 essential businesses and operations are directed, to the maximum extent possible, to direct employees to work from home or telework,” the order states.
Further, any business owner can request that it be included on the “essential business” list at www.ncdor.gov/request-be-considered-essential-business.
Criticism about what is considered an essential business has been circulating across social media.
“I think it’s quick to make a snap judgment without looking into what all goes into a business,” Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Jackson said. Area farmers markets, for example, are not just a “vanity event” where people go to socialize, he said — “for some people that really impacts their access to local food.”
“I think it’s up to the individual as much as anything,” Jackson said. “If you don’t need to be out, you don’t need to be out.”
Jackson noted that the chamber has been fielding a lot of questions about the order and other COVID-19 questions, and that staff have endeavored to research the order and consult with experts to provide answers or direct questions to sources with more information. He praised U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, N.C. Rep. Ray Russell and N.C. Sen. Deanna Ballard and their offices for their assistance in answering questions.
Blue Deer Cookies, which opened its warm-weather trailer location at 3551 U.S. 321 South on the weekend of March 27-29, feels like the positives outweigh the negatives.
“We definitely faced a moral dilemma of staying open,” said Austin Northern. “But we also faced a moral dilemma of our employees. The governor has deemed us essential. If we can respect the (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines and the governor’s mandate while we stay open, I feel like that’s something we want to do.”
Respecting state and federal regulations included having no outdoor seating, maintaining social distancing in the line and encouraging people to eat in their vehicles or elsewhere.
“My desire is that with the world feeling like it’s falling in on itself, if there’s something the community can look forward to, we’ll do it,” Northern said.
Watauga enacts additional orders
Since a state of emergency was declared by Watauga County on March 15, the county in conjunction with the towns has added three new amendments that go beyond statewide orders. Short-term rentals were temporarily banned on March 26; playgrounds, recreational courts and picnic shelters in parks were closed on March 29; and property owners traveling to Watauga County were asked to self-quarantine on March 30.
County Manager Deron Geouque said Watauga County Commissioners Chairman John Welch has been signing off on the state of emergency and additional orders in consultation with Geouque, under the authority of N.C. General Statutes § 166A-19.22.
Nathan Miller, a local Republican and former chair of the county commissioners, said this week that he would like to see more information and transparency around these decisions. Miller said he understands the state of emergency and the need to act fast, but said the powers could be abused.
“I’m not critical of declaration or emergency response,” Miller said. “I just wish the public was more informed ... the only communication anyone gets from the county is when they issue one of their declarations.”
Currently, there is no streaming option for Watauga County Commissioners’ meetings. The town of Boone offers a live stream through its website while Blowing Rock and Beech Mountain utilize YouTube to host videos of their town council meetings.
Seven Devils Manager Debbie Powers and Beech Mountain Interim Town Manager Robert “Bob” Pudney both said they are following Watauga County’s lead on state of emergency amendments, with mayors Larry Fontaine and Barry Kaufman, respectively, making the decisions to amend the state of emergency notices without the full board’s approval.
“We participate with the towns and the county in these decisions,” Pudney said. “There’s quite a bit of communication sending draft language back and forth.”
In addition, on March 27, the full Beech Mountain Town Council passed a resolution amending its code of ordinances that delegated authority to the mayor in a declared state of emergency to provide for meeting procedures incorporating remote and electronic meetings technology.
Case numbers continue to grow
In an update at 9:05 a.m. March 31, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said the number of positive COVID-19 test results among North Carolina residents was 1,498, with eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state at that time.
The deaths have occurred in Buncombe, Cabarrus, Forsyth, Harnett, Johnston, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Onslow counties, the department stated. N.C. DHHS said 157 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday morning.
“Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19,” N.C. DHHS stated.
AppHealthCare, the public health department serving Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported the fifth positive test result in Watauga County on March 27.
The fifth case, an Appalachian State University student that lives off campus, has not been on campus since March 4, the university stated. The student had been self-quarantined since returning to the United States from overseas travel, the university stated.
“With 98 percent of our students currently off campus, we are beginning to learn of self-reported, confirmed cases in App State students that are not being tested by AppHealthCare or App State,” the university said.
The sixth and seventh Watauga County cases were confirmed on March 31. The sixth had a travel history and contact history is under investigation, AppHealthCare stated. The seventh was not a Watauga resident, but who was isolating in the county. Close contacts were in quarantine, AppHealthCare stated.
During the weekend, neighboring Johnson County, Tenn., reported two positive cases, while neighboring Caldwell County had three positive cases and Wilkes County had two cases as of March 31, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. No positive test results had been reported in Ashe and Avery counties.
Nationwide, 181,099 people in the U.S. had tested positive for the virus as of 4:15 p.m. March 31, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine, with 3,606 deaths related to the virus and 6,038 people who had reportedly recovered from the illness.
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said many people getting sick at once could overwhelm the medical system.
“Our best weapon is social distancing,” Cohen said. “Our actions, your actions can save lives. ... There are many things that are not within our control right now. It’s up to us to act where we can. We can do this. We are strong. And we are in this together.”
