RALEIGH — Dine-in options for restaurants and bars across N.C. are closing statewide effective 5 p.m. on March 17 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to an executive order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper.
"Takeout and delivery orders can continue," a brief statement by Cooper's office said.
The order comes after many restaurants and dining establishments across the High Country, North Carolina and America were self-imposing similar policies in the last several days.
Additionally, the executive order will include "an expansion of unemployment benefits to help N.C. works affected by COVID-19," Cooper's announcement stated.
This story is developing. Check back to www.wataugademocrat.com for further details.
