CALDWELL — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute released a statement on March 18 to announce the closure of its campuses, including the campus in Watauga County, through March 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“CCC&TI also will suspend classes that require in-person instruction until further notice,” according to the statement.
The college is working to convert as many courses as possible to an online format. Courses that have already transitioned will resume on March 23. Instructors will contact students with details on how individual classes will be impacted.
Several student support services are available online, including admissions, advising, financial aid, tutoring, the writing center, library, TRIO, student activities and distance learning support.
“The CCC&TI website also will have resources that allow students to ask questions and to help with the transition to online instruction.”
Students facing obstacles, such as the lack of internet services, should communicate with their instructors for further direction.
CCC&TI updates and announcements can be found online at www.cccti.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.