The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from Aug. 3 to Aug 10.
Cases
Watauga County experienced an increase of nearly 76 total COVID-19 cases since Aug. 3 to reach 4,936 total cases as of Aug. 10. The active case count has increased during the course of the week with 52 active cases as of Aug. 10.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths the week of Aug. 3 to Aug. 10. The agency did report one new death during the week of July 6 to July 13 bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Watauga County to 32.
As of Aug. 9,The Triad HealthCare Preparedness Coalition region — which includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin — has 406 people in the hospital with 107 in the intensive care unit.
AppHealthCare reported one active cluster in Watauga County as of its last situation update as of Aug. 4. The agency reported an active cluster of three cases at the Watauga County Detention Center. The total cases in the cluster stands at three with the last positive result on July 30.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 29,343 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of Aug. 9 — an increase of more than 150 doses from last week. NCDHHS also reports 27,336 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County as of Aug. 9 — up approximately 80 from last week.
As of Aug. 9, 52 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and about 49 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
State update
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced on Aug. 5 that it had selected two medical testing vendors with experience operating K-12 testing programs, MAKO Medical and Concentric by Ginkgo, that will be available to provide COVID-19 testing services to all North Carolina schools. In accordance with CDC guidance, K-12 schools are strongly encouraged to participate in the StrongSchoolsNC: K-12 COVID-19 Testing Program and require students, teachers and staff wear masks indoors in all K-12 schools.
“School-based testing for COVID-19 is one of the key strategies to getting our children safely back into the classroom, and NCDHHS will help every North Carolina school get the resources they need to have a strong testing program,” said NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary Susan Gale Perry. “In addition to testing, the best way to ensure that students are in the classroom learning is to encourage everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated and wear masks when in our schools.”
School-based testing for COVID-19 can help protect students and staff from the spread of COVID-19 by helping to quickly detect the virus within our schools and reduce the risk of further transmission. Participation in the school testing program is available to all schools, public and private. The program is designed to support local flexibility in building a testing plan that meets local testing needs and CDC guidance.
In partnership with local schools, vendors are available to provide end-to-end testing services, including: acquiring testing supplies, receiving parent or guardian consent for a student to be tested, administering COVID-19 tests, interpreting test results and communicating results to individuals, parents and guardians, and, as applicable, local and state health departments.
To date, 44 school districts — including Watauga County Schools, 47 charter schools and 48 independent schools have opted to participate in the school testing program.
Eighty-one public school districts and charters have chosen to receive financial support to hire additional school health team staff to support COVID-19 testing and other school-based health services. Schools are being onboarded to the testing program on a rolling basis and are encouraged to opt-in no later than Sept. 13.
K-12 schools are encouraged to review the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit online.
The best protection against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, according to NCDHHS. For more information about the vaccines and to find a vaccine location, visit myspot.nc.gov (English) or vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish).
